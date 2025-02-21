The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before you read this article, I want to preface it by saying that I am absolutely not shaming anyone for wearing makeup.

Makeup as an art form should be celebrated—it is an excellent medium for self-expression and can positively impact many lives. I fully support both those who choose to wear it and those who don’t.

The key word here is decide. It is fully up to whoever is wearing the makeup themselves to choose how much, how little, and how to use makeup to make themselves feel confident and empowered. This article is about how I decided that wearing makeup wasn’t important to me and how my relationship with myself evolved in the process.

I understand that, for many, makeup can feel like a suit of armor, giving them strength and confidence to take on the day. However, to me it’s the opposite.

reason #1: I have wicked dry skin

I’ve always felt somewhat lucky when it comes to certain aspects of my skin. I never really dealt with acne when I was younger—aside from the occasional pimple on my chin or hairline—and my complexion is relatively even-toned.

However, my skin is incredibly prone to dryness. Like, Sahara Desert dry. And not just on my face—if I don’t lather up with lotion after showering, my arms and torso get unbearably dry and tight. Fortunately, I found a facial cleanser that helps lock in moisture, along with some high-intensity moisturizers. Still, when the weather gets cold, my face can get flaky and crusty.

I’m so sorry for the imagery in this section. Yikes.

When I started high school, I remember applying under-eye concealer and getting so frustrated when it made my skin so dry that the makeup would start to pill. Since then, my skincare knowledge has improved, and while my skin barrier is much healthier now, complexion products like concealer and foundation still don’t work for me. Certain makeup removers have also caused me to break out in hives and itchy welts all over my face—not cute.

Reason #2: I am frugal to my core

I am the cheapest person I know. In fact, I’m the cheapest person my friends know—they’ve told me repeatedly that “it’s fine to splurge every once in a while” and that I “deserve to buy myself something nice.”

I completely agree with both of those statements. But for me, a self-care purchase usually means something I’ve actually needed for a while—like a new pair of jeans that isn’t covered in paint stains. Spending my hard-earned money on something I’ll just be wiping off anyway doesn’t seem logical, especially when I could be buying new candles or a planner instead.

My values just don’t align with the cost of makeup these days, though I know many people would disagree—my sister’s Sephora rewards points can attest to that.

reason #3: i prefer how i look without it

As I mentioned earlier, my personal values and self-perception just don’t align with wearing makeup (on myself!).

I’ve been alive for nearly 20 years, and in that time, I’ve grown accustomed to seeing the same reflection in the mirror every morning—the freckles on my cheeks, the placement of my eyelashes, the overall composition of my face. While I have my off days, I’ve learned to love the face my parents blessed me with.

Makeup, on the other hand, makes my face look blurred—almost uncanny. The few times I’ve worn a full face for stage shows, I’ve felt unsettled by my appearance, even anxious at times. Seeing the pores on my nose and the lines around my smile reminds me that I’m human. I’d rather embrace that than spend my time worrying about smudged mascara or uneven blending.

And then there’s the texture of certain products. One of my least favorite sensations in the world? A wet sponge—the very tool millions of people use daily to apply their makeup. No, thank you.

conclusion

To be honest, I’d rather look like myself instead of aligning with the beauty standards of my peers. Celebrating my flaws has helped me love more parts of myself, making me a happier person in general.

That’s not to say that anyone who does wear makeup is wrong for doing so, it’s just where my preferences lie. The whole point of makeup is expressing who you are and what you stand for, even if that means not wearing any at all.