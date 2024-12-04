What Are Third Places and Why do I Keep Seeing Them on My Feed?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been seeing “third places” and “the benefits of third places” all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds and had no idea what they were! I did some digging, so keep reading to find out why they could benefit you.

In sociology, “third places” are places separate from the two main social environments in life, work and home. Or, school and home if you’re a student. Examples of third places can be local coffee shops, gyms, bars, libraries, bookstores, and parks. Third places are essential in maintaining social cohesion and a sense of community. They can also ease your sense of boredom, providing familiar places to engage in hobbies and meet like-minded people with similar interests.

For example, if you like a particular coffee shop in your neighbourhood and visit frequently, you might start to recognize some other regulars there. Or, you might start to chit chat with familiar people at your gym. This is the work of third places in action – fostering human connections in places other than work and home – which are often limited in the amount and richness of interaction. I mean, there’s only so many people on your team at work and so many people in your house to talk to!

Third places are are seemingly on the decline as the world becomes more chronically online. In the wake of the digital age, it can be increasingly hard to meet people in person. A lot of people’s lives are mostly online now: work, school, and organizing dates and hangouts with friends are all mostly done with the use of an electronic device. Especially going into adulthood, you may already have your group of friends and might find it hard to meet new people and make friends organically.

Third places are local places that foster human connection. If you’re looking to make some new friends, or meet a special someone, try checking out some third places and chatting people up. Never underestimate the power of frequenting and supporting your local coffee shop! Good brew, and good people, it’s usually a win-win!