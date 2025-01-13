Wear What You Want: Niqab, Hijab, or Nothing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this article, I want to highlight a Muslim minority: those women that choose to wear niqab, or the face veil. Niqab is worn by women in different parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and Bangladesh. Depending on who you ask, niqab is viewed as a form of religious or cultural expression.

The face veil worn by some Muslim women is an opaque, loose material that falls below the eyes. The face veil ensemble sometimes covers the forehead and eyebrows. Some women choose to wear niqab for theological reasons, some only occasionally to hide some of their beautification like after applying make-up, or even to help some women to focus while sitting in a lecture. Commonly confused with the burqa, the burqa involves the covering of the whole face, with eyes covered by a mesh.

Niqab is considered a controversial piece of clothing in some societies. The controversy may stem from the view, or even the occurrence, of young women being forced to wear niqab. In most Western communities, wearing niqab is not the norm, even if the COVID-19 mask policy was somewhat introducing the style for at least a brief period in history. Wearing niqab causes security concerns, especially if it isn’t removed or lifted during a security check or screening. In the twenty-first century, there is some progress in accepting niqabi women, or munaqabah, into our communities, with or without judgment. Like wearing hijab or choosing not to wear any head-covering on a typical day, niqab should also be a woman’s choice. In having the freedom to choose and not be ostracized, women who choose to wear niqab are not inherently oppressed. In feeling comfortable with expressing ourselves and integrating within our societies, we build healthier homes and safer communities.

The niqab can be styled in different ways – it doesn’t have to always be an all-black outfit! A full niqab look can be worn with a long headscarf and long, loose-fitted dress or abaya. What I call the “partial niqab” look would pair the face veil with modest pants and a tunic. I’ve seen both styles done at the University of Ottawa main campus.



A long headscarf can be used to cover one’s face just below the eyes, with the sides fastened with stylish brooches or magnetic pins. A different coloured, non-black niqab can also be worn to match your outfit of the day. The all-black outfit is still nonetheless quite intriguing and can definitely be accessorized. With increased designers and creative designs, we may see more ways to develop the niqab fashion – possibly even to become trendy modest wear!



