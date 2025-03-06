Top 3 Super Bowl Halftime Performances

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll admit—I’m not much of a sports girlie. You will never catch me watching any kind of game, except for once a year when the Super Bowl rolls around. But let’s be real: I’m here for the halftime show. Every year, I eagerly anticipate what the artists will bring to the stage. After watching Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2025 game, I found myself reflecting on past performances, which led me to put together a list of the top three Super Bowl halftime shows.

The Weeknd – 2021 Super Bowl

The Weeknd’s 2021 halftime show will forever be iconic and remains my absolute favourite, securing the top spot on my list. He truly went all out for this performance—the setlist, choreography, and overall execution were absolutely immaculate. What made it even more special was how he stayed true to his After Hours era, fully embodying the persona he had crafted. His backup dancers elevated the performance even further, delivering an equally incredible display. It was clear that every detail had been meticulously planned, and his hard work absolutely paid off. This performance will be hard to top!

Kendrick Lamar – 2025 Super Bowl

I’m not a huge Kendrick fan, but I have to admit his performance was undeniably iconic, earning him second place on my list. This show was packed with political symbolism—he cast Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, and his all-Black dance crew wore the colors of the American flag, making a powerful statement of pride and resilience. From the moment he said, “The revolution will be televised. You picked the right time but the wrong guy,” I knew we were in for something unexpected.

His entire performance spoke to the ongoing tension and inequality within the United States, making it the perfect statement piece for Black History Month. I had predicted Kendrick would use this platform politically, and I was glad to see him do so. He fully embraced the concept of “playing the game,” from the game control symbols on the stage to the “game over” message displayed at the end—he knew exactly what he was doing, and it was incredibly effective.

I’m not surprised by the backlash, as he took a risk, but in my opinion, it paid off in a big way. The surprise duet with SZA and Serena Williams dancing on stage to Kendrick’s Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us was the icing on the cake!

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Rihanna – 2024 Super Bowl

No one could possibly forget about Rihanna and her marshmallow backup dancers, which is why she absolutely deserves the third spot on my list. One of the strongest aspects of Rihanna’s performance was the setlist; it was packed with her best tracks, one after another. The floating platforms and her dancing took the whole performance to another level. Although this show was similar to past ones, it still delivered everything we needed.

However, the most iconic moment will always be the reveal of her second baby bump, which literally broke the internet! I must admit, I’m still waiting for that new Rihanna album, nine years later, but at least we got an unforgettable Super Bowl performance in the meantime.

As for this year’s performance, I’d rate it a solid 8.5/10. Kendrick really impressed me—I wasn’t expecting to love it as much as I did. Now, I’m already excited for the next one and can’t wait to see who will take the stage. My dream halftime performer? It would have to be Taylor Swift! Maybe one day, it’ll happen.