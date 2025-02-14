The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am sure you have heard of this popular quote by Gilbet Parker: “Love knows no distance.” Anyone whose loved ones are geographically far from them can relate to this quote. However, the audience I want to reach today is those whose partners are farther away than they’d like.

As someone who has been in a steady, long distance relationship, I can definitely relate to the joy and happiness that this flourishing relationship can have on you. However, I can also relate to the impact that the tough times and the hardships have as well.

If you’re just starting a long-distance relationship, don’t assume it will be easy. Like any relationship, it requires time and effort to grow and stay happy. I am here to offer some of the key elements that will transform your relationship, like it did to ours.

1. Communication

I know you have surely heard this many times before, but you must communicate. Since you and your partner won’t be able to have as much quality time, you must develop your emotional connection together, and what better way to do that but communicate? Talk about your feelings, emotions, thoughts, dreams, ambitions and anything exciting that happens during your day. Texting doesn’t have the same impact as a phone call or FaceTime. Anytime you need to have a major conversation, do it over the phone. You can’t hear or feel the other person’s emotions through a text message.

You can talk and talk for hours, but sometimes, you have nothing else to say. I recommend playing online games together. There are so many options such as chess, Would You Rather, and some people even enjoy playing Roblox together!

2. Dreaming Big

As a couple in a long distance relationship, you must be dreaming about that point in time when you can finally live in the same city. I know it can be tough not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, which is exactly why I recommend dreaming big together. This one goes hand in hand with the first point, communication.

Talk about your aspirations, dreams, plans and future together. Talking about this will help you visualize your happy ever after life as a couple and will certainly make you excited about your future together. You’ll gain insight into your partner’s vision for their life while sharing your own. Having these deep conversations will demonstrate the maturity and commitment in your relationship. Lastly, getting to know all of these details will bring you even closer than you already are and will make you fall even deeper for the person you love.

3. Expectations

What we can’t forget is that each partner has their own life as well as your life as a couple. Some days, one person will be more busy than the other. Whether your days are filled with school, work or activities, always make sure to make time for your partner. It will demonstrates that even if you are both occupied, you are still thinking and missing each other.

Every relationship is unique, but small gestures like surprise calls, heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts, flirty texts, and late-night FaceTimes can make a huge difference. If you’re busy, reassure your partner. Let them know you miss them but need to focus on other things so they don’t feel ignored. I recommend to openly discuss and establish a calling routine that you both agree on. That way, you will both have the feeling like you spent time together without having to feel like you need constant communication.

4. Staying Busy

No one warned me how lonely long-distance relationships can feel. I quickly learned that staying busy is key. It will not only prove to yourself that you are capable of living your own life, and not feeling like you are constantly nagging your partner to talk. Not only will you feel that time goes by quicker, but you will have a lot to tell your partner when you do call them.

If you don’t know where to start, there are so many ways to stay busy. Whether it is going to school and studying hard, getting yourselves a job, spending time with your family and friends, joining a club or sports team and spending more time focusing on your hobbies.

5. Planning your next visit

Finally, some people are lucky and can see their partner more often than others, but not knowing the next time you see each other can be quite scary. Having that feeling of the unknown is the recipe to cause anxiety and overthinking. I recommend always planning your next visit as soon as your current visit is over. This will assure you that your partner wants to see you as much as you do. It will also keep you happy and excited, since you already know the next time you will be seeing them!

Depending how far the distance is, you can always go and spend the weekend, or, if you don’t have as much time on your hands, you can both figure out a halfway point to meet at. That way, you get to explore a new town together and still be able to go on a date together, even if it isn’t for as long as you are hoping for.

Long-distance relationships are never easy, but they can be just as fulfilling as any other relationship when both partners put in the effort. Through open communication, shared dreams, realistic expectations, staying busy, and planning visits, you can maintain a strong and loving connection despite the miles between you.

Remember, distance is only temporary when love is built on trust, patience, and commitment. Every challenge you overcome together makes your relationship stronger. So, instead of focusing on the difficulties, cherish the unique bond you share and look forward to the day when distance is no longer an obstacle.

Because in the end, “Love knows no distance.” 💕