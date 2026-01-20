Thriving Apart: How Distance Can Strengthen Your Relationship and Your Goals!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I tell people I’ve been in a long-distance relationship since Grade 11, they get quite skeptical about the vision I have in my mind. The idea of committing to someone who doesn’t live in the same city as me—especially during such an transformative time like university—seems impossible to many. But I’m here to tell you that not only is it possible, it might actually be one of the best things that’s happened to me.

The Misconception: Long-Distance = Limiting

There’s this assumption that being in a relationship this young in your life—especially a long-distance one—means sacrificing your freedom, your social life, or your ability to grow on your own. However, in my experience, it’s been the very opposite. Being in a long-distance relationship has taught me how to prioritize what and who are important to me, organize my time wisely to complete everything I envision for myself, and most importantly, how to achieve my full potential.

Building Your Own Path

University is a time to explore who you are, and being in a long-distance relationship has given me the space to do just that. I’ve made lots of new friends, spent time with my family, prioritized my health and wellness, joined a club, taken on part-time jobs, and thrown myself into my studies. I’ve built a schedule that’s full and fulfilling—because I want to grow as a person, not just as someone’s partner.

And the best part? I still get to share all of that growth with someone I love. We catch up through FaceTimes, support and respect each other’s goals and schedules, and plan visits every few weeks. It’s not about choosing between love and independence—it’s about balancing both.

Shared Goals = Shared Motivation

What makes it even more powerful is when your partner is on the same path—striving to become the best version of themselves too. On the days when motivation feels out of reach, a quick call can be your daily dose of encouragement. Having someone who supports you, pushes you for the right reasons, and truly understands the grind, helps you stay committed to your own goals. You’re not pulling each other away from your ambitions—you’re propelling each other forward. That kind of mutual drive is rare, and it’s worth holding onto.

So why sacrifice someone who is truly worth it because of distance? If anything, distance can keep you on track with your goals while still deepening your connection and reminding you what—and who—you’re working so hard for.

The Power of a Packed Week

One of the biggest mindset shifts I’ve had over the past years is realizing that a very busy and productive week can actually free up your weekend. When you’re intentional with your time—studying, working, socializing, and taking care of yourself during the week—you create space and more time to be fully present, when you do see your partner. It’s not about squeezing them in; it’s about making time that’s meaningful.

Long-distance isn’t easy—but neither is university. Both require commitment, communication, and a willingness to grow. And when you approach it with the right mindset, it can actually be a source of strength rather than stress.

So if you’re in a long-distance relationship—or thinking about starting one—don’t let the skeptics get to you. You’re just building something that’s rooted in trust, independence, and a whole lot of love.