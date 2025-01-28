Thrifting Your Winter Wardrobe: How to Score Big on a Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever spotted someone in an outfit that just wow, and when you ask where they got it, they casually mention, “I thrifted it”? That could be you! Building a stylish fall wardrobe on a budget can definitely be a challenge, but it’s totally doable. Thrift stores may seem intimidating at first, full of preloved pieces that require some digging. But trust me, hidden within those racks are gems waiting to be discovered. As an avid thrifter (maybe a little too obsessed, but my closet is proof it’s worth it), here are my top hacks to help you thrift your way into the perfect winter wardrobe.

know what you’re looking for Thrifting is so much easier when you have an idea of what you’re looking for. It doesn’t have to be super specific, but having a general sense of your style or the vibe you’re going for helps a lot. If you’re hunting for specific pieces, that’s great too! Last year, I spent so much time searching for the perfect leather jacket, and I’d always hit that section first until I found it. A great way to approach this is by creating a Pinterest board with some inspiration or just jotting down a list. Another fun tactic is finding pieces you love from more expensive stores and searching for something similar. I’ve realized that thrifting with a goal in mind makes everything so much easier! Look for layering pieces Photo by Alyssa Strohmann from Unsplash Look for versatile pieces like oversized sweaters, cardigans, and button-ups that can be layered. Go for neutral colors (beige, black, or cream) as they can mix and match easily with anything. The same can be said for skirts and pants. A long black skirt pairs with almost anything and so does a nice pair of trousers or jeans. Ultimately, it depends on your own style and what you feel comfortable in but you can’t go wrong with a solid base in your wardrobe. focus on quality Photo by Tijana Drndarski from Unsplash Winter is all about cozy textures like wool, cashmere, corduroy, and suede. When you’re thrifting, prioritize these fabrics to really capture that autumn vibe. Don’t get too caught up in brands—focus more on the quality. While the brand can often be an indicator of quality, it’s not always the case. What I mean is: don’t grab something just because it’s from a brand you like if you’re not really into the piece itself. A cashmere sweater or a leather jacket at a fraction of the price will last you seasons to come and look great because it’s made well. For items like skirts and tops, try to go for linen or cotton rather than polyester since those fabrics will likely hold up longer and feel better to wear. This is one of my general guidelines when thrifting, but of course, have fun with it! Last week, I found a polyester Lululemon top I love, and I couldn’t resist getting it. Ultimately, it’s about knowing what feels comfortable and what you’ll enjoy wearing in cooler weather. Timing is key Photo by Moritz Kindler from Unsplash Go early in the morning, right after new stock is put out. Thrift stores often restock in the middle of the week, so mid-week mornings could yield the best finds. check the men’s section The men’s section is often overlooked, but you can find great oversized sweaters, flannels, or coats. These can give you that cozy, effortlessly cool look. Essentially, don’t overlook any sections you think you might not be initially interested in. They could surprise you! check for alteration potential Look for pieces that have alteration potential. A vintage dress with a too-long hem can be an easy fix, or a slightly oversized jacket might be the perfect fit after some tailoring. Don’t shy away from something that might need a little work—it’s worth it if it’s unique and high-quality. keep an eye out for vintage logos Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash Certain vintage logos and brands can be gold mines for unique pieces or items that’ll stand out in your wardrobe. Try to remember iconic brand logos from past decades or do a quick search if you’re not sure what you’re looking at. Vintage graphic tees, jackets, and sneakers with old-school logos are often worth investing in. go with someone Going thrifting with either your significant other, friends or family can make it even more fun! You can pick out pieces for each other and it might make you more inspired to hunt for the good stuff.

Thrifting isn’t just about saving money; it’s about discovering unique pieces that help you create a unique wardrobe that you love.