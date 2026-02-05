Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
red roses on brown envelope
Photo by Becca Tapert from Unsplash
Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts That Make Them Feel Seen

Sara Trepanier Student Contributor, University of Ottawa
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who loves gift-giving and has a partner whose love language is receiving gifts, I’m always on the hunt for thoughtful and creative present ideas for every holiday. Finding the perfect gift can be exciting, but let’s be honest, it can also feel a little overwhelming.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m here to help all of my fellow girlies find that perfect gift for their significant other. Whether you’re in the talking stage, just started dating, or are in a long-term relationship, there’s something out there that can feel meaningful without being over-the-top. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry—I’ve got you.

Here are a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas to spark inspiration and help you choose something your special someone will genuinely love 💌.

1. Their passions

When it comes to gift giving, you have to start by getting to know your person! Think about something they are passionate about. If they love music, sports, fitness, art, gaming, or cooking, lean into that. A gift that supports something they genuinely care about shows that you pay attention and value what makes them them. It doesn’t have to be big—sometimes it’s as simple as merch from their favourite artist, a book by an author they love, or equipment they’ve been wanting for a while.

woman receiving wrapped hanukkah present
Photo by Rodnae Productions from Pexels

2. Their Favourites

As you get to spend time with your partner, you get to hear all about their favourite things—colours, coffee orders, foods, movies, shows, books, teams, and so much more. Building a gift around their personal favourites will instantly make them feel seen and loved. Whether you put together a self-care box or simply stock up on all of their favourite snacks, they’ll be so happy to receive something that feels so them and reminds them that you truly pay attention.

meats and biscuits tray beside wine glasses
Photo by Maddie Bazzocco from Unsplash

3. Their Love Languages

When creating someone’s perfect gift, you have to know how your person feels most appreciated. Not everybody loves physical gifts. Some prefer spending quality time with you, going on an adventure, or when you take the time to plan something special for them. If their love language is words of affirmation, write down a heartfelt note or love letter; it will mean so much more. If they value quality time, book a super fun activity they have been wanting to do with you! Taking their love language into account and understanding how they feel loved will, through their eyes, make your gift feel even more memorable and valuable.

fountain pen on a letter
Alvaro Serrano

At the end of the day, it isn’t about how much you spend, but it is the thought and effort that counts: to show your partner that you do pay attention and want them to feel special and seen. Paying attention to things like their passions, their favourite things, and their love languages will turn a simple gift into something very deeply meaningful to them.

Whether it’s a handwritten note, a box filled with their favourite snacks, or a planned experience you’ll share, what truly matters is the intention behind it.

When a gift makes someone feel seen, understood, and loved, that’s when it becomes unforgettable—and that’s what Valentine’s Day is really all about. 🤍

Sara Trepanier

U Ottawa '28

Sara Trepanier is a second-year Bachelor of Commerce student at the Telfer School of Business, University of Ottawa. She is exploring concentrations in marketing and HR.

Her work experience includes roles as a receptionist and admin assistant at a martial arts dojo, junior financial officer at the CRA, customer service representative at a bakery, web content specialist at a sports store, and HR assistant at HICC.

Active and social, Sara has a background in hockey, volleyball, and martial arts. She now stays fit at the gym and enjoys all things girly—makeup, skincare, and fashion. She values time with family and friends while also expressing her creativity through reading, writing, journaling, and scrapbooking.

Sara aims to graduate by 22 and build a career that balances passion and flexibility while prioritizing health, well-being, and personal growth.