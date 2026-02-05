Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts That Make Them Feel Seen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who loves gift-giving and has a partner whose love language is receiving gifts, I’m always on the hunt for thoughtful and creative present ideas for every holiday. Finding the perfect gift can be exciting, but let’s be honest, it can also feel a little overwhelming.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m here to help all of my fellow girlies find that perfect gift for their significant other. Whether you’re in the talking stage, just started dating, or are in a long-term relationship, there’s something out there that can feel meaningful without being over-the-top. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry—I’ve got you.

Here are a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas to spark inspiration and help you choose something your special someone will genuinely love 💌.

1. Their passions

When it comes to gift giving, you have to start by getting to know your person! Think about something they are passionate about. If they love music, sports, fitness, art, gaming, or cooking, lean into that. A gift that supports something they genuinely care about shows that you pay attention and value what makes them them. It doesn’t have to be big—sometimes it’s as simple as merch from their favourite artist, a book by an author they love, or equipment they’ve been wanting for a while.

2. Their Favourites

As you get to spend time with your partner, you get to hear all about their favourite things—colours, coffee orders, foods, movies, shows, books, teams, and so much more. Building a gift around their personal favourites will instantly make them feel seen and loved. Whether you put together a self-care box or simply stock up on all of their favourite snacks, they’ll be so happy to receive something that feels so them and reminds them that you truly pay attention.

3. Their Love Languages

When creating someone’s perfect gift, you have to know how your person feels most appreciated. Not everybody loves physical gifts. Some prefer spending quality time with you, going on an adventure, or when you take the time to plan something special for them. If their love language is words of affirmation, write down a heartfelt note or love letter; it will mean so much more. If they value quality time, book a super fun activity they have been wanting to do with you! Taking their love language into account and understanding how they feel loved will, through their eyes, make your gift feel even more memorable and valuable.

At the end of the day, it isn’t about how much you spend, but it is the thought and effort that counts: to show your partner that you do pay attention and want them to feel special and seen. Paying attention to things like their passions, their favourite things, and their love languages will turn a simple gift into something very deeply meaningful to them.

Whether it’s a handwritten note, a box filled with their favourite snacks, or a planned experience you’ll share, what truly matters is the intention behind it.

When a gift makes someone feel seen, understood, and loved, that’s when it becomes unforgettable—and that’s what Valentine’s Day is really all about. 🤍