Tired of same old dinner reservations for Valentine’s or Galentines? There’s plenty to do in Ottawa that don’t involve an evening meal! From dance performances, outdoor activities, to candlelight concerts, there’s plenty to do in Ottawa to celebrate this fun holiday. Check out these 5 events below!

We Call It Flamenco: A unique Spanish Dance Show

This Flamenco show at the National Arts Centre is sure to spice up your V-day! This Spanish-inspired show features talented dancers and musicians, captivating scenes, and intricate rhythms. Located at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on February 10th, with reasonable ticket prices, this show just might whisk you away to warmer weather in the Ottawa cold!

Lansdowne farmer’s market

An Ottawa classic, the Lansdowne Farmer’s Market is the perfect place to buy gifts for your valentines or galentines, or just spend a chill afternoon browsing the stands. Handmade soaps, old records, band tees, or yummy date squares all make great gifts (wink wink). Running every Sunday from 10am-3pm, it’s the perfect place for a V-day date to escape the actual crowds on February 14th.

candlelight ottawa concerts

With dates and times spanning all throughout the year, there is a concert for every music taste here! Bridgerton, Adele, and Taylor Swift are some of the highlights of the February concerts. The venue is at Knox Church in Ottawa’s Golden Triangle neighbourhood, just steps away from the University of Ottawa campus. Tickets range from $30-$70 depending on seats.

Winterlude

You knew Winterlude was getting a spot on this list! A quintessential Ottawa activity to celebrate Canadian heritage that is made all the more fun with that special someone (or someones). From January 31-February 17, skate along the Rideau Canal Skateway (the LARGEST skating rink in the world), and enjoy interactive lights shows, ice sculptures, and yummy Beavertails. There is even a special Valentine’s Drone Show on February 14th!

Snowshoeing under the stars at Pinhey Point Historic Site

Pinhey Point is a bit off the beaten path in Dunrobin, about a 30-minute drive out west of Ottawa. However, for $15.32, you will be led on a guided snowshoeing tour and learn about the Pinhey family and other early settlers and how they experienced winters in march Township 200 years ago. Check it out from February 2-23!

Ottawa offers endless possibilities to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable. From scenic skates or snowshoeing to exciting concert experiences, there’s something for every couple or group of friends to enjoy. So, go ahead and plan the perfect Valentine’s Day celebration in Ottawa, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Happy Valentine’s Day!