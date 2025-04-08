The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

I’ve always loved interior design which my countless hours accrued playing the Sims 4 can attest.

Something about organising elements of a room in ways that complement and contrast each other itch my brain just right. My “room inspiration” board on Pinterest is always overflowing with ideas, whether they work with my current environment or not. The vibe of my space has always been really important to me because it makes me feel comfortable, especially when it comes to my bedroom. From the colour-coded books on my shelf to my poster wall, my room is my ultimate escape from the daily stresses of life.

Don’t get me wrong, decorating is no easy feat. It has taken me years to curate a collection of decor pieces and knick-knacks that are cohesive, functional, and reflect who I am. Having a cute space to unwind in is equally as important as having a cute space that works for you and your daily habits.

So, if you’re in a bind about how to make your space feel like you, here are some tips and tricks to help you along your aesthetic journey!

keep function in mind

When in the planning phase, it’s important to keep your ideas realistic. There have been many times where I’ve had a great idea for my room or someone else’s, only to find out that it is way out of my range; financially and feasibly. As much as I would love a pre-stocked skincare vanity and full-fledged coffee bar in my bedroom, it just wouldn’t work for my space.

However, instead of accepting defeat, I chose to downsize my ideas into something that actually could work.

I have a small rolling cart from IKEA that holds my Mini Keurig, as well as a few of my mugs. While refilling the basin every morning can be kind of a hassle when I’m still half-asleep, it’s worth it to be able to enjoy my hot drink in my safe space. Plus, it makes my room smell like French Vanilla K-Cups.

Also, on the shelf directly next to my coffee station, I have one of my favourite possessions: my skincare fridge. It’s compact, doesn’t use a ton of energy, and keeps my face masks cool and refreshing. Did I mention it’s also pink? What more could you ever want from a fridge?!

Another thing I love about my room is my “catch-all” table. I got this little nightstand/end table from my grandmother a few years ago and decided to paint it blue to match my bookshelf. It only made sense for me to bring it to my student house, only it didn’t fit next to my bed as a nightstand. So, I stuck a plant and a candle on it, put it by the bedroom door, and now it’s a little spot to keep my important items that I take out of the house with me during the day: my planner, my keys, and my water bottle. Having a designated spot for all of this really helps.

Side note: Not only do I collect items that make me a bit happier in my daily life, I also created a flow in which they’re situated to maximise space and functionality. My little end table is right next to my door so I can drop my things on it as soon as I get home. My coffee maker is right next to the shelf where my power bar is and my skincare fridge is next to my books. Face mask + good book = happy Elisabeth.

express yourself

On the other hand of functionality, there comes creativity. It’s your room, why not have fun with it?

When you think about it, a person’s bedroom really is a window into their mind and imagination. I’ve always thought so, which is why my room doesn’t really have a set aesthetic. There is definitely nothing coquette about my proudly displayed multi-tool and Birkenstocks.

I know I started this article with discussing the “vibe” of a space and what-not. What I meant by that was having a place to go at the end of a hard day that revitalises you and gives you good energy – not having exclusively beige things displayed in the name of monochromatic-ness. But hey, if that’s your vision, go for it. I just know that having a lot of colour is important to me, because bright colours make me happy.

The entire point of having your own space isn’t to decorate with things that other people will like, or with things the Internet told you to buy because it is a “must-have.” Pinterest is my holy grail for room decor ideas, and just about everything else, but even I need a break from the consumerism tactics once in a while. Also, things that often go viral on TikTok or Pinterest for being cute room decor items often fall out of the trend rotation within a few months, so buying it was futile anyway. Of course you may actually like the trendy items on your FYP, which is totally fine, but remember to only decorate your room with what you can stand to look at for months on end.

Some easy ways to express yourself through decoration are displaying things that correlate to your interests, like artwork of your favourite band or photos of your favourite people. In my room, I have a small poster collage above my bed, magazines displayed on my shelf, and small pictures stuck to my mirror. It can be a little unnerving to have random faces around your room, but you get used to it. I personally like having Chappell Roan and Stevie Nicks watching me sleep at night. They protect my dreams.

final thoughts

There you go – the duality of decorating presented before you. If you’re still in a jam with trying to imagine ideas for your space, I suggest using online room simulator platforms (IKEA has a great one on their website) or video games that focus on building, like The Sims 4 or even Minecraft. Having these tools is a great way to visualise your space before making any material changes, as well as having the ability to move things around at your bidding, without any of the heavy lifting.

And don’t let me fool you – I am no room critic. The main take-away from this article should be that designing your room is, in fact, all about you. Don’t let my opinions on aesthetics or organisation take away from the joy of formulating your environment!