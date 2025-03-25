Review of Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As someone who got into reggaeton, Latin trap, and salsa music (thanks Zumba classes!) a couple of years ago, I was super excited to listen to Bad Bunny’s new and highly anticipated new album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (DTMF). I would identify as a Bad Bunny fan since he was my top artist in my 2024 Spotify Wrapped. Listening to this album, I felt many different emotions. It did not disappoint, and it is a clear 11/10 for me. I think the album is definitely on the same level as his other 2 really successful albums, Un Verano Sin Ti (2022) and Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana (2020). Here are my thoughts on the themes of the album and the songs.

Loving your homeland and being proud of your heritage was really prominent in this album, which I think resonates with not only Bad Bunny’s fans, but also many people in the Americas. The two continents are full of generations of people moving there who have memories of their homelands. I loved Bad Bunny’s exploration of his Puerto Rican roots, experimenting with a rich blend of genres such as salsa, bomba, dembow, musica jibara, bolero, and of course, the PR classic, reggaeton. Standout tracks showing off this theme are BAILE INoLVIDABLE, a yearning Puerto Rican salsa about a lost lover, VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR, a reggaeton club banger about taking a lover to visit Puerto Rico and LA MuDANZA, a vibrant and invigorating salsa about celebrating Puerto Rican culture.

DTMF is also Bad Bunny’s most politically charged album. Songs like LO QUE PASO A HAWAii address issues like gentrification and the fight for Puerto Rican independence. Bad Bunny uses his platform to shed light on important social and political issues, especially affecting Puerto Rico, which adds a layer of depth to the album. Bad Bunny was very vocal during the 2024 United States presidential election in his support for Kamala Harris, which I think many of his listeners appreciated.

Some of the standout tracks include NUEVAYoL which blends reggaeton with a modern twist, and PERFuMITO NUEVO which features an electronica-infused sound. These tracks push the boundaries of Latin music and showcase Bad Bunny’s innovative approach. NUEVAYoL (literally how someone with a Puerto Rican accent would pronounce Nueva York, or New York), a fun dembow track, reminds me of the Broadway musical In The Heights, mixing cultural aspects of Latin America and New York. VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR is an instant Reggaeton banger, and longtime Bad Bunny and reggaeton fans will definitely be dancing right away to this one. KLOuFRENS and KETU TeCRÉ are slower, emotional, and melodic songs that still have that classic reggaeton beat, so you can still dance to them. BAILE INoLVIDABLE is definitely my favourite, mixing BB’s unique voice with an infectious but emotional salsa rhythm.

Photo by Macall Polay / Warner Bros

This album has such an innovative sound, incorporating Puerto Rican folk music with mainstream Bad Bunny’s classic reggaeton. His unique take on salsa with Latin rhythms is still distinctly Bad Bunny, with his unmistakable voice and style, which make this album extraordinary.

Overall, this album was super cohesive, well-executed, and thought out. I enjoyed listening to each track, and was even emotional during a few! Watching him perform these new songs on talk shows has also been great. I predict that this album will really cement his legacy as an extraordinary Latin artist. 10/10 recommend the album, and thank you Bad Bunny for making me put one of your concerts on my bucket list!