Read-ing Week: Books That Are Actually Worth Your Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has always loved reading and writing, books have always been a form of escape for me. Reading allows me to step into different worlds, experience new perspectives, and find a sense of calm in the middle of a busy schedule. Whether it’s for relaxation, entertainment, or personal growth, books have a unique way of helping us slow down and reset.

Everyone has their own preferred genre, but there’s something special about jumping from one book to the next and discovering stories that stay with you long after you finish the last page. If you’re looking for engaging, enjoyable reads—especially during reading week or summer break—here are some of my all-time favorites that I highly recommend.

The Inheritance games – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Inheritance Games is a fast-paced mystery series filled with puzzles, secrets, and unexpected twists. The story follows Avery Grambs, a teenage girl who unexpectedly inherits a billionaire’s fortune—despite having no apparent connection to him. To claim her inheritance, she must live in the Hawthorne mansion alongside the billionaire’s grandsons, who are determined to uncover why she was chosen.

Derek Thomson/Unsplash

This series is perfect for readers who enjoy suspense, riddles, and clever plot twists. It’s addictive, easy to read, and keeps you guessing until the very end. This one is my all-time favorite series, and I truly hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

Books by Lianne Moriarty

Liane Moriarty writes captivating novels centered around love, family, relationships, and the secrets people keep—often with a hint of mystery and intrigue. Throughout each chapter, new characters, perspectives, and hidden truths emerge, making it nearly impossible to put the book down.

Some of my favorite titles by her include The Husband’s Secret, Apples Never Fall, and Big Little Lies. Her stories are incredibly relatable while slowly building tension that pulls you in. These books are ideal if you enjoy drama, psychological twists, and thought-provoking storytelling.

Harry Potter – J.K Rowling

If you’ve somehow been living under a rock and have never heard of the Harry Potter series, this is your sign to start reading it. This iconic series transports readers into a magical world filled with adventure, friendship, and self-discovery. Following Harry and his friends at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the story grows darker and more complex as the characters mature.

Whether you’re reading it for the first time or revisiting it as an adult, Harry Potter offers comfort, nostalgia, and a sense of belonging that few series can truly match.

Books by Jenny Han

You’ve most likely heard of The Summer I Turned Pretty or To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before—whether through the books or their popular screen adaptations. Before becoming jaw-dropping TV and movie sensations, these stories began as novels that captured readers’ hearts.

Amazon Studios

Jenny Han beautifully portrays teenage love, friendships, and personal growth throughout her series, following young characters as they navigate relationships and self-discovery. Light, nostalgic, and emotional, her books are perfect for summer reading and for anyone who enjoys romantic stories with relatable characters and heartfelt moments.

Atomic Habits – James Clear

Looking to make a change or set new goals for 2026? Atomic Habits might be the perfect book for you. Unlike the other titles on this list, this is a non-fiction read focused on personal growth. James Clear explains how small, consistent habits can lead to meaningful, long-term change.

The book offers practical, realistic strategies that are easy to apply to everyday life. It’s an excellent choice if you’re looking to improve productivity, build better routines, or better understand how habits shape our lives—without feeling overwhelming or overly academic.

Reading is more than just a hobby—it’s an escape, a comfort, and sometimes even a source of motivation. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, romance, fantasy, or self-improvement, these books offer something for everyone. If you’re looking for enjoyable, non-school-related reads to relax with, this list is a great place to start.

Let a good book take you somewhere new 📚✨