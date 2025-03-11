Powerful Women to Add to Your Playlist!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Women have been dominating the music industry lately! They have spread across all genres creating absolute masterpieces. My playlist is full of strong female voices and it truly is so empowering. I love celebrating women, their art and their achievements so what better way to do so than compiling a list of the artists that I could not live without! There is a little bit of everything in this list meaning there is something for everyone.

Sabrina Carpenter

This past year has been huge for Sabrina but make no mistakes she is not a new artist and has been releasing incredible tracks for years. Her songs never fail to put a smile on my face. She does an incredible job of letting her personality shine through in all her tracks. Her album “Short n Sweet” truly has no skips and is on repeat. I am obsessed with the deluxe tracks for “Short n Sweet”; my current favourite is “Busy Woman”.

Taylor Swift

This is probably not a surprise to anyone since Taylor Swift is basically the entire music industry. Her raw skill is truly admirable and her music is innovative. She really makes you feel all of the feelings in just one album. My current favourite track is “Chloe or Sam or Sofia or Marcus” on her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department”. I must admit that album was absolutely robbed of the Grammy for album of the year, it is truly a masterpiece as is all her work. If you like lyricism, storytelling, strong vocals, and pure emotion then Taylor Swift is the artist for you.

Chappell Roan

This has been a huge year for Chappell and I can totally see why. She is the queer femme representation I have been looking for all my life. Her vocals are absolutely stunning and her lyrics are impossible to not immediately start belting out loud. There is something so healing about Queer pop songs being played on the radio! My favourite track is Casual, her vocals really shined through on this track. If you want music to sing and dance to in your room while getting ready then I strongly recommend adding some Chappell to your playlist.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Doechii

If pop music isn’t 100% your thing, Doechii is the female rapper to add to your playlist immediately. It is so refreshing to see such a unique artist. I must admit I had not heard of her prior to her winning Grammy for best rap album of the year; I was truly missing out. Her personality absolutely shines through in all of her songs she really is on another level. My current favourite track is “Denial is River” I strongly recommend adding her to your playlist, you will not regret it. I am excited to see her grow and take the next steps in her career!

Paris Paloma

Paris is another artist with a unique style that I absolutely cannot get enough of. Her lyricism is on another level her songs are incredibly meaningful and powerful. I feel she is criminally underrated! My favourite track of hers is “Labour” which has gained a lot of popularity on TikTok as a feminist anthem. I highly suggest checking out a variety of her tracks they all have something to offer. I strongly recommend giving her a chance she brings something unique to the table!

There truly are some talented women out there that I can not get enough of! This list captures some of the artists I have on repeat constantly. My personal favourite on this is list Taylor Swift since her lyricism and vocals leave my jaw on the floor every time. I strongly recommend checking out this list, you might just find your new favourite artist!