My Thoughts on ‘Fake Skating’ by Lynn Painter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a sucker for all things romantic. Movies, books, music – it even influences my actions with other people. Amid every goodbye said to any of my friends, I will always sneak in a little “love you!”. I I will always be proud that passion is my middle name; I’m an Aries, I can’t really help it.

Another thing that I’m incredibly passionate about is hockey. Growing up as a little girl in Southern Ontario, I was playing mini sticks out at recess every day, impersonating which ever NHL star I was obsessed with at the time. Spoiler alert, I’m a Toronto Maple Leafs fan – meaning little 8 year old me was playing make-believe as Morgan Rielly.

So, when my favourite romance author Lynn Painter released a rom-com novel this past September about small town hockey, you best believe it was in my Amazon cart the morning it came out. It dropped at a perfect time, as I was about to endure a seven hour road trip with my family for a weekend trip up North. Unsurprisingly, I devoured the entire thing before we had even made it to our hotel.

Without further ado, here are my take-aways and opinions about Fake Skating by Lynn Painter.

Caution: Spoilers ahead! (If this book is still on your TBR, get on that!)

Charming characters

I’m not ashamed to say that a character’s likability is what keeps me hooked on a story. Why would I want to sit through the main character continually making the worst decisions ever, like he or she was in a game of Episode with no diamonds to spend? (I love you Belly Conklin, but oh my lord, get a grip).

Pre-Fake Skating, Lynn Painter’s main characters have been all sorts of lovable. In Better than the Movies, Painter’s debut novel, my heart was immediately stolen by Liz Buxbaum and her quirky ways. Incidentally, my beloved Liz is canonically the cousin of Fake Skating’s male protagonist, Alec!

While BTTM will always be in my heart, Dani Collins is quickly becoming one of my favourite YA rom-com protagonists. She is headstrong, driven, and adorably neurotic in her own little nature. Though some may say that she’s a cynic, I find her perspective relatable. Her mannerisms all but complement Alec Barczewski’s athleticism, wit, and (dare I say) cockiness.

I loved how the side characters had their moments in the spotlight, too. One of my favourite parts of the entire novel was the B-plot that revolved around Dani attempting to make sense of her strained relationship with her grandfather. Grandpa Mick ended up becoming one of my favourite characters, all because of how he helped drive the plot forward, but didn’t disappear completely once he left the scene.

Realistic conflicts

When I was first introduced to Dani and Alec, I was somewhat expecting the classic grumpy-sunshine relationship dynamic, as is common with sports romances nowadays. However, I was pleasantly surprised – Dani and Alec interact like real teenagers navigating their complicated relationship, as opposed to a copy-paste of pre-destined narrative tropes. I loved watching the teasing and silliness between them and the other characters, it truly bolstered that small-town community feeling that made Southview, Minnesota seem like a real place.

While I adore them together, I also liked how Dani and Alec’s personal struggles seemed realistic stressors for a 17/18 year old to have, while still adding a level of drama to the story. Financial burden, academic stress and familial issues can affect anybody, and I’m glad that they were portrayed in a way that didn’t glamourize or make either of the protagonists seem like a martyr to the other. I love a good knight in shining armour, (Levi Coldwell from Picking Daisies on Sundays by Lianna Cincotti, anyone?), but I’m a little tired of seeing “love conquer all”, in a way. In real-life, being in love doesn’t magically solve all of your problems, even if it can make everything seem a little brighter.

cavity-enducing sweetness

Oh my goodness, some parts of this story had me giggling, blushing and kicking my feet!

The chemistry between Dani and Alec was so adorable, it made me wish I were in high school again – which is definitely not something I say often. It perfectly encapsulates that rush of giddiness that comes with having a teenage crush. Even before the element of romance came into their relationship, their childhood friendship was so sweet and endearing. The family-friend trope always gets me right in the feels.

My personal favourite quote is from Alec, and it happens right as the characters are introduced in the prologue. Even though they were just kids and not familiar with the throws of romance just yet, this quote proves that Alec’s love for Dani is deep-rooted and pure.

“Everything was wrong if she wasn’t happy. Because Dani was sparkling eyes and contagious laughter. Dani was happiness.” – Alec Barczewski, Fake Skating (Prologue, pg. 5)

If that’s not an expression of true love, I don’t know what is.

I also loved how Dani took care of Alec. She reassured him when he was down, she nursed his shoulder in a crazily-tense scene at a Walgreen’s, and always looked out for him. At her core, Dani is such a kindhearted character, and it’s clear that her dedication to going to Harvard ultimately translated into also dedicating herself to loving Alec.

CONCLUSION

As always, if there’s one thing that Lynn Painter can do best, it’s a fake-dating trope.

This novel was one of my favourite reads of 2025 by far, and I am looking forward to a cold winter night where I can reread this sweet story over again by candlelight, cozied up with a cup of tea and a candle. In a literary environment where sports romance are gaining more momentum than ever, it’s great to see a refreshing take that doesn’t follow a direct cookie-cutter plot, but still gets me in my feels.

Small side note, Lynn Painter is known for posting thematic playlists that relate to her books on Spotify. Check them out for an added layer of immersion during your next read!