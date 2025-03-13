My Review of It Ends With Us – Book and Movie

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like It Ends with Us has taken the entertainment world by storm. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been at the top of pop culture headlines since the summer of 2024 to promote their movie. By the end of 2024, the old adage of “bad publicity is still publicity” came to life quite comically for this film, with breakdowns of cast and crew relationships garnering mass media attention, and inevitably, more interest in the film. I’ll be honest, the drama with the film was what lead to me to first read the book and then watch the movie (always read the book before watching the movie, of course!). And I was glad I experienced both works; they presented all-too-common and difficult adult relationship themes, inspired critical thinking, and I really connected with the characters. Here’s my thoughts on both the book and movie, and why the movie drama is an important point in time for entertainment ethics.

The Book: 5/5

Colleen Hoover has mastered the art of storytelling in It Ends with Us. I thought this was going to be a bit of a beach read – and I in fact brought the book to read on the beach – but it is so much more than that. It’s a striking and emotional novel that dives into the complexities of toxic and abusive relationships, domestic violence, and the strength required to break free from its cycle. The story follows Lily Bloom, a young woman who opens a flower shop in Boston and falls in love with a charming neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid. However, as their relationship progresses, Lily begins to see similarities between Ryle’s behavior and the abusive patterns she witnessed in her parents’ marriage.

Colleen Hoover’s storytelling is compelling, the characters are well-developed, and I found myself really invested in the characters. They were flawed, but so real and likeable at the same time. This is the first book to bring me to tears. I appreciated the author showing why it’s so hard to leave abusive relationships like this – they can be really great but also really bad, and people can have high tolerance for the bad. A lot of people react to abusive relationships with “Well, why don’t you just leave?” This book shows why it can be so hard to leave – when it’s good it’s great, but when it’s bad it’s horrible. People will tolerate more than you think.

The movie: 4/5

I watched this movie on an airplane 3 days after I had finished the book, so the plot of the book and my thoughts and emotions attached to it were still fresh. The movie stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, with Baldoni also directing the movie. The film stays true to the novel’s core themes, focusing on the cycle of domestic violence and the strength needed to break free from it. The actors are also very easy on the eyes, which is a bonus.

I was glad to see that the author was involved in the movie production, as that unfortunately isn’t always the case in the film industry. Blake Lively’s performance was acclaimed by many critics, which I agree with. However, the exploration of the relationships was less nuanced in the movie compared to the book. Without spoiling it, I think some parts that were pretty essential for the plot and building up the relationships were cut in the movie, which I was a bit disappointed to see. Nevertheless, I understand why, since it’s hard to fit all the plots and subplots of an almost 400 page book into a movie under 2 and a half hours.

the drama: 1/5

To hear of all the sexual harassment allegations, a supposed smear campaign, and lawsuits is disheartening, but not surprising given Hollywood entertainment culture and the film industry’s track record with issues like the #MeToo movement. The public and fans have been divided in their reactions, with some supporting Lively and others defending Baldoni. The controversy has inevitably overshadowed some of the discussions about the movie itself.

An interesting point in the drama was Baldoni’s absence from some press tour events, due to a rift between him and Lively. The tension between key cast members can significantly impact the promotion and reception of a film. Baldoni’s absence from group events and the visible rift on social media created a narrative that I thought overshadowed the movie’s release, given that I heard about the movie through hearing about the rift.

What I find interesting is the apparent absence of help or input for the actors by the Screen Actor’s Guild. I would imagine the union would be involved given the issues with sexual harassment and conduct, and maybe they are, but I never saw any communications. In other industries, unions are usually much more involved with these types of issues. I think a little more involvement and transparency in these kinds of grievances would encourage more actors to not stand for this if they face similar situations, and to be heard. Hollywood is definitely different from 9-5 desk jobs, but employees still face similar workplace issues.

All in all, I’m very glad to have read the book and seen the movie. It has definitely influenced how I think about adult relationships and domestic abuse, and I like to think I’m more empathetic because of this book and movie. The book is definitely more of a page-turner than the movie (if a movie can even be that) so if you could only watch or read one of the two, I’d pick the book. For those who are interested in the differences of the book and movie, I recommend both. I’ll be interested in seeing the rulings of the lawsuits, but they might take a while. I’m unsure if a movie sequel is in the cards given the cast and crew conflicts, but I am excited to read the book sequel, It Starts With Us, and get lost in the pages again!