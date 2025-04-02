The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, yes, I know spring has just begun BUT I’ll bet you’ve been daydreaming about summer, especially if you have an exciting trip coming up.

Growing up, I was fortunate to be able to travel as much as my family did. Through my travel experiences, I have picked up some essential travel tips that I always go back to.

The travel advice I have listed below are all things I had to learn the hard way. You might think you’ve prepared enough for your trip, but there are some things that can slip your mind. Trust me, I know.

Whether you’ll be embarking on your first trip abroad, or your fifteenth, here are some reminders:

Pack light

“But what if I need-” No. Drop it.

Unless you happen to be an astronaut, I’m going to assume you’re not travelling to another planet. You’ll still be on Earth, in a civilization, relatively close to other human beings. Other countries have clothing stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc. Yes, they might be different…but not that different. If you forget to pack something, you can pick it up once you get to your destination.

The last thing you want to deal with at the end of your trip is an overflowing luggage that barely zips up even when you sit on it and is definitely over the weight limit.

If you’re anything like me, you love to shop abroad. I mean, how could you resist? Who knows when you’ll be there again? You have to seize the day and purchase every item that catches your eye!

Well that’s all fun and cute until you can’t fit everything you bought in your luggage, or your backpack, or even your little clutch purse and you’re left making sacrifices.

You don’t want to have to decide between your neck pillow or the new shoes you just bought. I know what the obvious choice seems like but my neck gets super sore on long flights…

Save yourself the trouble and pack light.

If you’re wondering how to do that, well, if I’m being honest, I’m still figuring that out myself.

The internet will tell you to roll your clothes rather than fold them. I’ve personally found doing that saves you, like, an inch more of space.

My best advice is to just not bring that much. I understand that people like to plan their outfits for each day of their trip, or have certain attachments to different bags or pairs of shoes but I think part of the experience of travelling is letting go a bit.

The only thing between you and finding the outfit of your dreams is the outfit you’re bringing from home.

Carry your things in a cross-bodybag

One of my least favourite feelings in the entire world is the feeling of my purse straps slipping off my shoulder over, and over, and over again.

Depending on the type of trip you’re going on, you may be doing a lot of walking, or hardly any at all.

For those who will be walking everywhere, bring a cross-bodybag.

If you’re going to be sight-seeing, hopping from place to place for the whole day, you’ll want as much mobility as possible.

Cross-body bags sit so nicely across your chest and don’t get in the way of your hands or arms which you will need if you’re eating or shopping on the go. They don’t strain your back, neck, or shoulders and most of them are big enough to carry all the essentials.

Another obvious reason why cross-body bags are ideal for travelling: less risk of pick-pocketing. You will have eyes on your bag at all times.

Don’t over-plan

Travelling is one of my biggest passions. When I have a trip coming up, it’s all I can think about until the day it happens. In the past, this has caused me to outline every single little detail of my trips.

Some would think that’s a good thing — to be organized, to have a plan. But I soon learned that over-planning can cause more chaos than order. Most of the time, it also takes away the fun of exploring a new place.

If you pack each day of your trip with back-to-back activities, it might become overwhelming when, surely, some of those activities are delayed by unforeseen circumstances. Giving yourself an hour or so of buffer room between each activity ensures that you’ll be able to accomplish everything on your itinerary.

It’s a vacation! You shouldn’t be stressing about what time you’re going get somewhere and wondering how long you can stay there before you have to rush off to the next spot…relax! Let yourself enjoy the scenery, give yourself time to take in the sights.

One of my favourite parts of travelling is discovering hidden gems — wandering through the city or town and getting a real taste of the culture. Over-planning prevents this because you’ll be so caught up in checking off the items on your itinerary that you won’t have time to stop and take in your surroundings.

My favourite travel memories are always ones I didn’t plan.

Bring comfortable footwear

The year was 2016. I was in Rome with my family. It was the hottest day I’d ever experienced since being born. Everyday we were there was just walking. Walking, and walking, and walking.

And, of course, I was wearing the most uncomfortable pair of sandals known to mankind. Sure, they were gorgeous, that’s why I bought them…but they gave me the nastiest blisters that tortured me for the rest of my trip.

I understand wanting to look cool in a foreign place. I felt so chic in my sparkly sandals…for about two hours and then I wanted to tear them off my feet and toss them into the Trevi fountain along with my coin.

If you’re going to be sightseeing, you’re going to be on your feet a lot. Don’t you want to feel like you’re standing on a cushion while you’re admiring gorgeous paintings, or sculptures, or architecture? It’s hard to appreciate the beauty of those sights when it feels like you’re standing on a bed of sharp nails.

Make sure to get the appropriate footwear for whatever activities you’ll be partaking in so you can focus all your attention on them instead of your pain.

I know it seems like common sense, but I also know how tempting pretty-looking shoes can be.

Free up phone storage before your trip

Imagine: you’ve been hiking for eight hours straight and have finally made it to the summit, or you’re at the Louvre standing in front of the Mona Lisa, or you’ve just been handed the most beautiful, scrumptious looking meal so you pull out your phone to snap a quick photo but BOOM you’re hit with the “not enough storage” notification.

I think we all underestimate just how many pictures we end up taking when we go on vacation. Everywhere you turn there’s a photogenic sight practically begging to be captured by the camera. And, as much as some of us would be ashamed to admit it, we take vacation pics to make people back home a little jealous.

You deserve to spam your phone with photos to your heart’s content. That “not enough storage” notification is easily preventable. Set some time aside before your trip to free up space on your device. It would be a great way to pass time on the plane!

Familiarize yourself with the local customs

I’m not saying you should be afraid to look like a tourist. In fact, I believe people should embrace their curiosity and bewilderment when exploring new places and interacting with new cultures.

What I am saying, however, is that familiarizing yourself with some basic customs is a way of showing respect and could save you from potentially embarrassing or troublesome moments. Understanding a different culture’s customs could also improve the smoothness of your trip.

For example, I am travelling to South Korea this summer and, while doing some research, I discovered that the cross-walk buttons they have are only to be used by blind individuals, and will not speed up a green light.

Live in the moment

Yeah, yeah, I saved the most basic advice for last.

It’s basic but it’s true!

Travelling is the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and try new things — to explore new places, and explore a new side of yourself as well.

Let go of any stress you’re carrying with you from back home and live in the moment!

Meet someone cute at the beach and they invite you to a party that night? Say yes! Get offered to go cliff jumping, or bungee jumping, or something else that involves jumping? Say yes! Suggested to try a crazy-sounding food combo you wouldn’t be able to try anywhere else? Say yes!!!

Obviously prioritize your safety but try to say yes to as many things as you can while you’re travelling abroad. Nine times out of ten you won’t regret it and even if you do…well at least it’ll make for a good story.