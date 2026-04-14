Must-Try Summer Activities In Mont-Tremblant!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a student looking to celebrate the end of school, are in a massive need of a getaway, or are hoping to plan a summer vacation with friends, Mont-Tremblant should definitely be on your list of options. Are you are looking for your next adventure, to connect with nature, stay active, or even just relax? There are many diverse options that will keep each member of your party excited and happy for their next activity of the day! Here are my top ten recommendations of activities for students to have an amusing stay in one of Quebec’s most fun places!

1. Kayaking

If moving around is your kind of fun, I recommend going to take a stroll down the Diable River! With the company “À l’Abordage”, you will have the chance to rent a kayak, canoe, or even a paddle board for a three hour long excursion! During those 11km, you will have the chance to enjoy the company, nature, and the beaches when you are hoping for a quick bite!

2. Spa Scandinave

If relaxing is what you are hoping to get from this trip, the Spa Scandinave is the way to go! They offer countless indoor and outdoor baths (for the thermal experiences), rest rooms, saunas, sitting areas, massages, and you even have access to go swimming in the lake nearby!

3. Exploring the Town

Whether you want to stay in the village, or go visit the Old Tremblant and St-Jovite, there are so many fun restaurants, boutiques, and shops to choose from! If you are staying in the village, I recommend getting some taffy at the Cabane à sucre de la Montagene and going to do an escape room at Mission Liberté! If you choose to go to the Old Tremblant, your best bet is to grab a bite at one of the local restaurants and take some time to chill by the beach! Finally, if you are hoping to go visit St-Jovite, enjoy the city’s rustic boutiques, the Crème et Chocolat ice cream shop, and the restaurant of the Vieux Four!

4. Luge

Have you ever wanted to feel like you are playing in a real life Mario Kart game? Well now you can! You can race down the Mont-Tremblant mountain against your friends with Skyline Luge! Enjoy the descent in the Mont-Tremblant forest which overlooks the village! Ready, set, go!

5. Music Festival

If you happen to be going to Mont-Tremblant from July 9th to the 13th, they are offering their annual International Bluesfest! Enjoy the artists perform live from Place St Bernard and Place des Voyageurs!

6. Zip Lining

Interested for a day of hiking filled with incredible views? Zip lining just might be what your group is looking to do! With one of the biggest zip lines in Quebec, enjoy this adventure thanks to Ziptrek Ecoutours, from the top of the mountain all the way back to the village! Enjoy the panoramic views during five ziplines! This activity is personally on my bucket list for summer 2025!

7. Tonga Lumina

If you are able to stay up later at night, you can enjoy Mont-Tremblant’s very own Tonga Lumina walk! You will have the chance to take an hour walk in the deep darkness of Mont-Tremblant’s forest! The dark atmosphere and the colourful lights is something you won’t want to miss!

8. Casino

Not sure what to do during the evenings on your stay? Head over to Mont-Tremblant’s Casino, where you can enjoy several games, eat your meal with a view of the mountain, watch live music, vibe with the DJ, and dance your feet out at the Central Bar! Definitely a night you won’t want to miss!

9. Nightlife

Want to go out after an exciting day in the village? We got you covered! Whether you are looking to go out to a bar or a club, Mont-Tremblant offers a variety of options to suit your needs! Students have recommended the P’tit Caribou, which suits the music taste and vibes for people of our age!

10. Seeing the View from the top of the MOuntain

Whether you are up for a challenge and decide to walk up the mountain, or just want to relax during the gondola ride to the top, making it to the top of the mountain is such a crucial part of your trip! Getting to see those views with your own eyes will blow your mind! Take the time for group pictures, a stroll around, or even a quick bite. It is so worth it!

Mont-Tremblant is the perfect getaway for students looking to unwind, explore, and make unforgettable memories. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or vibrant nightlife, this destination offers something for everyone. From thrilling activities like zip-lining and luging to laid-back experiences like spa days and scenic hikes, your trip will be anything but boring. So gather your friends, plan your itinerary, and get ready for an amazing time in one of Quebec’s most exciting mountain retreats!