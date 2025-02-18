This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As a music junkie, I am always reviewing artists and researching the next new thing. I spend so much time on Wikipedia’s album list looking for something new. I figured I would save us all some time and create a list of some he highly anticipated albums coming out in each month of 2025. I cannot fit all albums in one article, so here are some of my most exciting picks.

January

5th : Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Starting the year off right with some reggae, a beautiful mix of emotional and dance music. If you have yet to listen to this album, consider this your sign. Beautiful themes of family and love with ties to Puerto Rico, blended together with dynamic and layered instrumentals.

10th: Franz Ferdinand The Human Fear – This album was unexpected for me. An indie-rock vibe with similarities to Cage the Elephant. This is my introductory album to the band and they have certainly made a good impression on me.

17th: BORNS Honeybee– From the creators of the famous “electric love”, this whole album brings the wholesome energy associated with their hit song. A perfect album for those gloomy winter days. The tracks remind me of a modern day Beach Boys which is something we need more of this winter.

17th: Mac Miller Balloonerism – One of my most anticipated albums of 2025. Balloonerism is the second posthumous album from the beautiful man gone too song: Mac Miller. The album came together in a painstakingly beautiful way, almost seeming like a tribute to Mac, by Mac. If you take one things from this article, give this album a listen.

31st : The Weekend Hurry Up Tomorrow– The Weekends 6th studio album is finally set to be released at the end of the month after a delay due to the Los Angeles fires. Teases online are building suspense and anticipation and I for one cannot wait to finally listen to these new tracks.

February

14th: Alessia Cara Love & Hyperbole– I won’t lie, I have been sleeping on this Canadian artist for years. In preparation for this article I have listened to the two singles accompanying the article and I was shocked (in a good way). The singles give off similar vibes to Raye, who I adore. Very much feeding into the intensity that female pop artists were bringing us in 2024 and I am SO here for it.

14th: The Lumineers Automatic– I was so surprised when I saw this album preview on my feed. The Lumineers have always had a special place in my heart and I feel like their music really inspires a generation of tech addicts to go outside. They have released a single ” Same Old Song” and if the rest of the album is even a fraction as good, we are really in for a treat!

21st: Tate McRae So Close to What-Canada’s pop princess and icon Tate McRae has been teasing this album for months and I personally cannot wait any longer. Rumour has it the whole album got leaked but I am taking pride in my patience and waiting for the real deal. With three singles out already (including the recently released “Sports Car”), the album seems to be sassy and written majorly but Tate’s alter ego Taniana.

28th: serpentwithfeet Grip Sequel – I have only ever listened to serpentwithfeet as a feature on Daniel Caesars work but upon further research, his solo work is worth the hype. A very chill, classic r&b style and his upcoming album features artists like feature Orion Sun, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Can’t wait to see what he’s cooking up for us this February.

March

21st: Greentea Peng Tell Dem it’s Sunny- Yet another new artist for me. Geentea Peng creates beautiful and soulful multi-genred albums. Her voice is raspy and her rhythm smooth, each song differing from the one before.

21st: Japanese Breakfast For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women)– The title of this album alone sold it for me. Japanese Breakfast is perfect for those looking for their fix of somber, coffee shop, melodic sounds.

28th: Mumford & Sons Rushmere– I cannot get enough of Mumford and Sons. Their upcoming album, as with the rest of their discography sounds hopeful, perfect for its spring release date. Think, granola, road trip, camping vibes with a sound similar to The Lumineers.

April

4th: Florist Jellywise – Florist has a similar sound to some of my favourite artists like Billie Marten, BoyGenuis, Faye Webster and HERS. A melancholic, gentle, soft sound that will break your heart and soothe your brain. I will definitely be awaiting this release during exam season.

25th: Samia Bloodless – Samia is an indie pop rock singer with a completely unique sound. She is one of those artists that you have to listen to a few times over in order to really get it. Beautiful guitar riffs and interesting lyrics, I will definitely be looking into her some more.

May

9th: Spacey Jane If That Makes Sense – I have loved Spacey Jane since “Booster Seat” and I can anticipate this album being ideal for the spring- summer transition. Their light and happy music leaves me with high hopes for this release.

21st: Lana Del Rey The Right Person Will Stay – The holder of many hearts Lana Del Rey is (allegedly) finally releasing her much anticipated album this may after multiple delays. There have been many rumours spreading about the albums genre, my personal hopes being country. The reality is, musically the woman cannot go wrong so whatever she chooses to release is bound to be soul-crushingly beautiful.

One thing is for certain, we are in for a treat this year and I cannot wait to explore each of these albums in detail. I will link the full list below for anyone interested. As always, we never truly know what the music industry has in store for us, but I am sure we will get a few surprises here and there.