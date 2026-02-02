Motivation vs. Discipline: Building Consistency in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are rolling into 2026, I know many of you are probably thinking about setting New Year’s resolutions. Whether your goals are related to school, work, health and wellness, relationships, or even just starting something new, staying consistent throughout the year is key. To do that, you need certain qualities—especially motivation and discipline.

Being motivated and wanting to achieve something is a great quality to have. Being a go-getter and ambitious can take you far in life. However, motivation naturally comes with ups and downs. Imagine you’ve had a long, exhausting day and your goal is to work out. Your motivation and energy levels might convince you to skip it altogether.

This is where discipline comes in. Discipline means doing something even when you don’t feel like it, because you know the long-term results will be worth it. Instead of skipping your workout completely, you could do a shorter session or a workout at home. Even if it’s not your personal best, the focus here is consistency over perfection. I truly believe that once you become more disciplined, you’ll be surprised by how much more you’re able to accomplish in your daily life.

With all of this in mind, here are three steps I’m committing to during January to help me achieve my goals and become the best version of myself in 2026:

1. Taking the Time to Write

The first step is to write down every single goal you want to accomplish in the next year. Whether it’s saving money each month, going to the gym three times a week, or making time to see friends and family, this step is about putting everything on paper.

Once your goals are written down, take a moment to review them and make sure they fit into the SMART goal framework—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. This helps transform vague ideas into realistic and actionable goals. By identifying which goals meet the SMART criteria, you can better focus your efforts and increase your chances of staying consistent throughout the year.

2. Creating a mental image

This second step is crucial for visualization and maintaining motivation. Writing your goals down and simply reading them is helpful, but it is often not as powerful as seeing the results in front of you. Creating a vision board allows you to visually represent everything you want to accomplish in the coming year.

By putting images, words, or quotes together that reflect your goals, you can clearly see the vision you are working so hard toward. This daily visual reminder can help keep you focused, inspired, and motivated, especially during moments when discipline becomes more important than motivation.

3. Putting words into action

At this stage, you have already written down your goals and created a clear vision for what you want to achieve. However, nothing will change unless you take the first step toward turning those goals into action. Setting goals and visualizing success is important, but progress only happens when you actively begin the process.

This means taking concrete steps that support your goals. Whether it’s getting a gym membership, scheduling specific study hours, or creating a budget, these actions help transform intentions into habits. By consistently acting on your goals, you move closer to becoming the best version of yourself.

In conclusion, setting goals for the new year is not just about motivation, but about creating a clear plan and staying disciplined. By taking the time to write down goals, visualizing them through a vision board, and putting words into action, it becomes much easier to stay consistent throughout the year. While motivation may fluctuate, discipline and consistency are what lead to real progress. By following these steps, I believe 2026 can be a year of growth, balance, and personal success.