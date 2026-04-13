More Life, Less Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best decisions I have made since starting university was deleting social media from my phone — not just during exam season or when I needed to “lock in,” but permanently. What started as a simple attempt to reduce distractions quickly turned into one of the most impactful lifestyle changes I have experienced. Since removing social media from my daily routine, I have noticed significant improvements in my focus, productivity, and overall well-being. In this article, I want to share the unexpected advantages of stepping away from social media and how it has positively transformed my university experience.

I have so much more energy than I used to. Instead of being glued to my phone, I find myself actually enjoying the moments around me. I spend more time being productive or simply doing things that genuinely make me happy. For example, the other day, I unexpectedly had a few extra hours in my schedule. In the past, I probably would have spent that time mindlessly scrolling. Instead, I chose to work overtime. I used those hours to do something meaningful and valuable rather than letting them disappear into my screen.

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Another major change I’ve noticed is in the way I see myself. I now look in the mirror and genuinely think I am a beautiful person, inside and out. For a long time, apps like Snapchat and Instagram made it easy to compare myself to people who didn’t even look like me. With filters, editing, and carefully curated content, it felt impossible to measure up to models and influencers online. The comparison wasn’t only physical — it extended to their lifestyles, achievements, and seemingly perfect lives. Stepping away from that constant comparison has allowed me to feel more confident and grounded in who I am.

I have also realized how much less time I waste during the day. Instead of watching people who add little value to my life, I focus on creating the life I envision for myself. I value balance, so I have invested more energy into my studies, work two jobs to build my future, prioritize my physical and mental health, and strengthen my relationships with the people I love. Rather than comparing myself to others, I am building the life I want to lead.

Deleting social media was not about disconnecting from the world — it was about reconnecting with my own life. By removing the constant noise of comparison, distraction, and overstimulation, I created space for growth, confidence, and intention. I am more present, more productive, and more at peace with who I am becoming. Social media will always exist, but time, energy, and self-worth are limited resources. Choosing where to invest them has made all the difference. Sometimes, the most powerful reset is simply pressing delete.