Loving Someone Without Losing Yourself

As the title suggests, this article is all about staying true to your goals, passions, and dreams—even while being in a relationship. Ironically enough, I’m writing this piece while sitting across from my partner, who’s focused on his own homework. It’s a perfect reminder that love doesn’t have to mean losing sight of yourself and your own ambitions.

1. Keep doing the things that make you happy

One of the most important things in any relationship is to avoid depending on your partner as your only source of happiness. There’s so much in life that made you smile before they came along, and those things still matter. Think of your passions, your friendships, your family, and the hobbies that fill your days.

For me, it’s spending time with my family, laughing with my girls, playing beer league hockey, hitting a good gym sesh, writing for Her Campus, and taking time for self-care, like doing my skincare routine or journaling. These small moments keep me content and grounded, without needing my partner’s presence for them to feel meaningful.

2. Stay in line with your goals

As a couple, it’s normal to have shared goals and values you both work toward. But it’s just as important to have individual goals that help you grow as your own person. Whether it’s academic success, career development, health goals, or creative passions, staying committed to your personal growth makes you feel fulfilled beyond your relationship.

Personally, I’ve been focused on staying active, discovering new healthy recipes for my weekly meal prep, journaling consistently, and saving up for my next big purchase. These goals give me purpose and keep me motivated.

Just as you stay on track with your own journey, be your partner’s biggest cheerleader too! Supporting their ambitions helps you understand their priorities and gives them the motivation to keep pushing forward. Growth on both sides creates a relationship where you’re not just partners—you’re teammates.

3. Staying on the grind together

When you’re in your “grind era” and working hard toward your dreams, it can sometimes feel discouraging if your partner isn’t doing the same, or if they constantly want your attention. But here’s the thing: you’re not always going to be each other’s top priority, and that’s completely okay.

There will be times when school, work, or personal projects take center stage. That doesn’t mean the love is fading; it means you both care enough about your futures to put in the work now. Giving each other space to focus and thrive individually is a sign of maturity, not distance.

At the end of the day, being in a relationship shouldn’t pull you away from your goals—it should fuel them. Staying true to yourself makes your relationship stronger because you’re showing up as your best, happiest, and most authentic self.

So keep chasing your dreams, loving deeply, and remembering that you’re a whole person, even when you’re part of a “we”.