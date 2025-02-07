Learn the Game: Super Bowl Sunday Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

When I went to watch the annual Panda game with a friend (a university American football game that is played between our uOttawa Gee-Gees and our biggest rivals, the Carleton Ravens, once a year), I learnt that she had no idea what was going on during the game! I was very surprised and quickly explained to her the basic rules of American football. In my mind, I thought, why would someone bother to watch a sports game when they don’t even know if their team is winning or not?

As someone who went to a sports concentrated high school, I basically got a rulebook of every single sport we got to try and I forgot that most people never got that experience. That being said, I can’t imagine watching a sports game and not understand what the team’s main goal is.

Nevertheless, as Super Bowl Sunday (the final game of the NFL season that determines the league’s champion) is approaching, I realize that so many of you will be meeting up with friends, family, and partners to watch this game together and only be excited for the half time show! I’m hoping this article can inform you of the basic rules of the game, so you (and my friend!) can cheer loud and proud when the team of your choice gets a touchdown (don’t worry, I will explain it all!).

First thing first, let’s start with the basic rules of American football. Each of the two teams have 53 players, and their goal is to score the most points to win. Each game is consisted of four quarters, lasting 15 minutes each. They have a break in between their second and third quarter, which we all know is the half time. Players can score points in two different ways. The first way is by completing touchdowns, which means running all the way down the hundred yard field with the ball. The second way is when a designated player kicks the ball between the goalposts, whether it is after a touchdown or during the fourth down. Just so you know, a touchdown is worth six points, while a kick between the posts is worth between one to three points, based on where it is completed on the field.

Since there are several players on each team, they are separated in two sections: the offensive line and the defensive line. The offensive line has several kinds of players. One of the main players on the team is what many call a QB. A QB is the quarterback of the team. Think of him as the team captain; he is the one running the plays and throwing the ball down the field. The other kinds of players on the field revolve around the quarterback. They either protect the QB from the opposing team or they receive the ball from the QB, whether it is done through a pass or a throw. However, there is a reason that the quarterback isn’t left alone. The offensive line of Team A confronts the defensive line of Team B.

The defensive line consists of two types of players: some that are trying to attack the QB and the other ones try to cover and block the runners from Team A. If you’re interested in learning about each individual position, the following article from Nike will explain the gist of it. Team A tries to score a touchdown, while Team B focuses on stopping them or forcing them to use up their four downs.

The most confusing part of football is how the downs work, so listen closely. Let’s substitute the word down, to the word attempt. Each team has four attempts to move up by a minimum of ten yards at a time (a team will start on his own end and is trying to move towards the opposing team’s goal line).

Here are some examples so you can visualize and have a better understanding of the plays. Best case scenario, let’s assume the QB of Team A manages to throw the ball past the ten yard line and one of his teammates catches it. Then, the players of Team A has completed their common goal, which is completing their first down. The player who catches the ball runs and gets tackled by a member of Team B, the play stops and resets. In that case, the entirety of Team A moves up and their number of attempts resets back to the first down (first attempt).

Worst case scenario, the QB throws the ball to a teammate and he doesn’t catch the ball. Then, Team A resets back to where they attempted their first down, and proceeds to their second attempt by trying once again to pass the ten yard line.

Another scenario would be that the QB completes his pass but his player is only able to move up by five-yards. In that situation, the whole team will only move up five yards, but are still on their second attempt to complete their ten yards.

If Team A doesn’t succeed to make their ten yards after their four downs, then there is a switch. Team B is now on offense, trying to score touchdowns, and Team A now goes into defence. This means Team A offensive line will get off the field and its defensive line will go on, vice-versa with Team B.

After reading this article, you now have the ability to follow the game right on time for the Super Bowl which is on February 9th 2025 at 6:30pm (ET), and will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans! Hopefully, I’ve gotten you excited not just for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, but also for the intense game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs!