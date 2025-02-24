This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

So The Weeknd released a new album and I have so many opinions! As a longtime Weeknd fan, I feel like I am qualified to give my opinion. This is your sign to give his new album a listen, I promise you will not regret it.

First things first, I absolutely love this album! It honestly exceeded my expectations. I love sad music and sad lyricism so this album is a dream come true for me. It is very similar to his past album After Hours (which is my favourite)! It truly is some of his best work.

The tracks on this album all tell a story and make you feel all the feels. The vocals on this album are absolutely serving; they are truly stunning! This is the perfect album to listen to on a night time drive or late-night study session. One thing I admire about The Weeknd is his creativity, his songs all have such a unique sound. The songs touch on difficult topics in a very beautiful way.

He put his all into his album and it really shows. Even though we are only a few months into 2025 I am confident that this will be album of the year for me. My top tracks are “Hurry up Tomorrow,” “Enjoy the show,” and “Baptized in Fear.” I have been listening to this album non-stop. For anyone who is also a Lana Del Rey fan, I strongly recommend listening to “the abyss” (she features on it). This is truly some of his best work it ranks second after After Hours for me! This album surpasses his past album Dawn FM. I was not quite sure what to expect from this album, but I am so happy it reflects more of his older work.

I strongly recommend giving this album a listen, you will not regret it! 2025 is a busy year for The Weeknd, not only did we get new music but we are also getting a film and a stadium tour with Playboy Carti. I will be fighting the Ticketmaster Great War for tickets! He is stopping in Toronto and Montreal so us local Ottawa girlies have options. I previously went to his Starboy tour and it has been my best concert to date. His live vocals are stunning he was truly born to perform. His concerts are truly magical, it is well worth the money!

This album has already made my year and I cannot recommend it enough. Even if you are not a huge Weeknd fan, I truly believe there is a track for everyone. 2024 delivered some incredible music and it looks like 2025 will too! Hurry Up Tomorrow is about to become the soundtrack for my entire life. Overall, I give this album 4.5/5 stars! It is perfect the way it is, I truly would not change a thing (except maybe another Lana collab).