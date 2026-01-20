How to Nail Your Next Interview: Tips from a Multi-Job Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Navigating job interviews can feel intimidating—especially when you’re just starting out. But if you’re like me and have worked a variety of jobs during high school and university, you’ve already gained valuable experience and skills that can set you apart.

Whether you’ve worked in customer service, administrative roles, or government placements, those jobs weren’t just side hustles—they were stepping stones. Here are my top tips to help you walk into your next interview with confidence and leave a lasting impression.

1. Use Your Connections Wisely

Don’t underestimate the power of your network. Past supervisors, professors, or coworkers can be great references—or even help you learn about new opportunities before they’re posted. A short, professional message on LinkedIn or a quick email can go a long way. Just make sure to maintain those relationships with gratitude and authenticity.

2. Know How to Introduce Yourself

First impressions matter. Take time to reflect on who you are and what you bring to the table—your studies, past job experience, personal interests, and values. Prepare a short, confident introduction that highlights your strengths and goals. Think of it as your elevator pitch.

When introducing yourself, aim to connect your experiences to the role you’re applying for. Start by mentioning what you’re studying and what type of work excites you, then move into how your past roles helped you develop transferable skills. Even if your jobs weren’t directly related, focus on what you learned and how those skills make you a strong candidate.

3. Relate Their Questions to Your Experience

Even if your past jobs aren’t directly related to the role you’re applying for, they still count. Use your answers to highlight transferable skills like communication, time management, and problem-solving.

Example: “I worked at a martial arts studio as a receptionist, and most of the administrative tasks were on me. I had to complete everything during a short three-hour shift, so I quickly learned to make lists and ask questions when I wasn’t sure. I was only 16, but I gained valuable skills in time management and organization.”

Use the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure your responses clearly and effectively.

4. Have Questions Ready for the Interviewer

Asking thoughtful questions shows you’re serious and curious about the role. Avoid generic ones—tailor your questions to the company and position.

Here are a few I often ask:

Who would I be working with and reporting to? Will I be collaborating with others daily?

How many hours are you hoping I work per week?

Is this an in-person, hybrid, or virtual opportunity?

What would a typical workday and task list look like?

Having questions prepared also helps you evaluate whether the company is the right fit for you.

Every interview is a learning experience. The more you prepare and reflect on your journey, the more confident and authentic you’ll be. Your high school and university jobs helped shape your work ethic, adaptability, and communication skills. Own that experience—it’s your foundation.