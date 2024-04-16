The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Finals season is fast approaching which I know we are probably all dreading, but the good news is that summer is right around the corner. As amazing as summer is, it can be hard to find things to do for the entire duration of it. If you need some ideas on how to pass the time, I have got you covered!

Tip 1: find a new hobby

Summertime is the perfect time to explore new things and find a new hobby. There is plenty of time for you to channel your energy into something other than schoolwork. Last summer I began a book club with some friends and it was the best decision ever! I was never really into reading but I quickly discovered that how fun reading is, and now I am always looking for my next book. If reading is not your thing there are plenty of other options such as painting, exercising, biking, knitting – literally anything that peaks your interest! Starting something new is a great way to pass some time and who knows where it may lead.

Tip 2: prioritize self-care

We all know that getting through the school year is tough and can leave you feeling drained. Summer is a perfect opportunity to take care of yourself and put your needs first. You can sleep in late and truly have a rest day. You can binge-watch the latest shows on Netflix or spend time scrolling through TikTok. Maybe you want to start doing some yoga or hitting up a local spa as a treat. Summer is your time to do what makes you happy and not have to worry about assignments, exams, deadlines, etc.

tip 3: spend time with friends

It can be hard to balance your social life with a demanding school schedule. Summer is a great time to reconnect with old friends you may have lost touch with! You can put more energy into your social life and spend time with the people that make you happy. It is a great time to enjoy the nice weather and plan a picnic or a beach day. It is also a good opportunity to make new friends and create some summer memories.

Tip 4: volunteer

During the school year, it can be impossible to find time to get all your tasks done, let alone find time to volunteer. Volunteering and giving back is a great way to spend your time. Not only is it super rewarding to know that you are making a difference, it is also a great opportunity to gain some experience. It is a way to meet new people and potentially discover things that you are passionate about. It also may help you decide on a career for the future. Volunteering is an amazing way to spend your summer that you may not automatically think of.

Summer does not have to be filled with vacations, parties, or a side hustle – it can be whatever you like. Truly having a Hot Girl Summer is about doing things that make you feel good. You worked hard this year and you deserve to relax and reward yourself!