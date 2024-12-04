This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As an introverted extravert, I find myself often feeling guilty for needing time for myself. I am aware that this is normal but it is easy to feel guilty for staying in, especially in a university atmosphere.

I am extremely social and love being around people, however I also recharge in solitude. This is a huge internal debate for me because I want to be the life of the party but I need to relax by myself. The pressure put on university students to go out all of the time can weigh on a person over time. It is common to be considered lame or boring for staying in on a friday night but sometimes what you need does not align with what other people want.

Whatever your reason may be for staying in, I can assure you that it is valid. At the end of the day you need to remind yourself (and I need to take my own advice) that only you truly know what you need and it is up to you to give your body and mind that break that it is requesting.

Another way to deal with homebody guilt is to bring your friends into the homebody club. Once in a while instead of going out, try hosting a night-in. That way you are still getting social time with your friends but from the comfort of your space. You can also suggest daytime activities if you prefer to have your evenings to yourself.

It is important to set boundaries and know what your body needs, you should never deny yourself rest but it is also important to communicate to your loved ones that you are not shutting them out. As someone who has been on both sides of this, I get confused when my friends go “off the grid” so sending a simple text goes a long way.

Moral of the story, although FOMO is real, make sure you are taking the time you need for yourself. The people in your life should be understanding that everyone recharges differently and if they are not I fear we have some bigger problems. Rest up, enjoy your selfcare, books, movies, or whatever it is you enjoy. The homebodys club is always accepting new members!