Healthy Comfort Foods for the Colder Months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few months, I’ve been trying to find recipes that align with my health goals while still being easy to meal prep. During the winter season especially, it can be harder to stay motivated to make every meal meet the expectations I set for myself. That’s why discovering comforting meals that are both nourishing and satisfying has been a game changer. Here are my three new comfort food favorites that support my health goals while still hitting the spot every time.

1. Breakfast – Yogourt bowls

This breakfast makes sure I hit all three main food groups: protein, carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables. One of the best parts about this bowl is how easy it is to customize, but this is my personal favorite combination. Start by cutting a whole apple and cooking it in a pan with one tablespoon of maple syrup and one teaspoon of cinnamon until soft and slightly caramelized. Then, add the warm apples to a bowl filled with Greek yogurt and granola. It’s a simple, comforting meal that always hits the spot—and it’s been my absolute favorite as the weather starts getting chillier.

2. Lunch – Cottage cheese pizza

As odd as this one may sound, it’s actually super easy and surprisingly simple. It’s just like a regular pizza, except the “dough” is much healthier. To make it, mix one cup of cottage cheese, two eggs, and 30g of flour in a bowl, then spread the mixture evenly onto parchment paper. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning and bake at 375°F for 35 minutes. Let it cool for about five minutes, then add your favourite toppings and return it to the oven at 350°F for another 10 minutes. Enjoy!

This recipe is perfect for a solo meal, but it’s just as easy to double if you want to share with a friend.

3. Supper – Homemade Poutine

I know this one sounds pretty average, but who doesn’t love a good poutine? Just the fact that I’m making it at home already makes it a much better option for my body. All you need are three simple ingredients: fries (with less salt), mozzarella cheese, and gravy (also with less salt). It’s a simple, comforting meal that still satisfies the craving—at least it definitely does for me!

4. Dessert – Ice cream

Not sure if you’ve heard, but everyone seems to want to get their own Ninja Creami for that delicious homemade ice cream! It does take a bit more effort than scooping ice cream straight from a container, but it definitely helps with hitting those protein goals. The only two ingredients you really need are milk and your favourite protein powder. If you’re feeling adventurous, add your favourite toppings and voilà—a delicious late-night snack that won’t make you feel guilty about having seconds!

Finding meals that are both comforting and aligned with my health goals has made a huge difference in staying consistent, especially during the colder months. These recipes remind me that eating well doesn’t have to mean giving up the foods I love—it’s all about making small, mindful swaps that still satisfy cravings. By keeping things simple, nourishing, and enjoyable, staying on track feels less like a chore and more like a lifestyle I can actually stick to.