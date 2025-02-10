Fun Things to Do in Ottawa This Winter!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

There are plenty of activities to try in Ottawa this winter. Whether you’re skating on the Rideau Canal, wandering through festive markets, or just soaking in the cozy vibes, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the season. If you’re looking for ideas to make the most of winter in the capital, I’ve got you covered—let’s dive in!

skate on The rideau canal

One of the most iconic winter activities in Ottawa is skating on the Rideau Canal, and this year, it’s finally back! After last year’s unfortunate closure due to weather conditions, the world’s largest skating rink is open again, ready to welcome locals and visitors alike. Bundle up, lace up your skates, and glide along the frozen canal, taking in the stunning winter scenery. Don’t forget to stop at one of the concession stands for a classic BeaverTail and a hot chocolate—it’s a must for the full canal experience! It’s not far from uOttawa either!

visit mayfair theatre

For a cozy winter outing, head to the Mayfair Theatre, one of Ottawa’s oldest and most charming independent cinemas. Located on Bank street, this historic gem is the perfect spot to escape the cold while enjoying a mix of cult classics, indie films, and special screenings you won’t find anywhere else. With its vintage atmosphere, really good popcorn, and affordable tickets, the Mayfair makes for a relaxed and unique winter activity. Plus, there’s nothing quite like watching a movie while the snow falls outside!

enjoy a book and a coffee at black squirrel

For a cozy winter escape, Black Squirrel Coffee is the perfect blend of charm and comfort. Not only do they serve some of the best matcha I’ve ever had and an unbeatable mocha, but their shelves are also lined with books to browse and buy. It’s a dream for book lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike. Pair your drink with one of their delicious pastries, and you’ve got the ultimate setup for a relaxing winter afternoon. Whether you’re diving into a new read or simply soaking in the literary vibe, Black Squirrel is worth visiting!

go thrifting

Thrifting is one of the funnest things you can do any time of year. Take the opportunity to visit a different spot than before or try it out for the first time! It’s always fun to go with a friend and suggest clothes for each other. I would recommend trying out Plato’s Closet!

go to the NAtional art gallery (for free!)

Thursday nights at the NAG are free! It’s also close to uOttawa and a fun outing with friends or on your own. I’ve been so many times and yet I still enjoy going frequently. You can also check out the OAG which is free always and very close to campus.

high tea

If you’re looking for a fancy high tea experience, Château Laurier is a classic pick. Right in the heart of Ottawa, it’s the kind of place where you can enjoy finger sandwiches, warm scones, and desserts that look straight out of Bridgerton – all paired with amazing teas. It’s perfect for a special treat or just to feel a little extra fancy for the day. For something more affordable but just as lovely, Café Cristal is a great option. The cozy, whimsical vibe makes it feel like a little escape, and their high tea comes with delicious pastries and savory snacks that won’t break the bank. It’s a sweet spot for catching up with friends or just enjoying a quiet afternoon.

visit the ncc riverhouse

The NCC Riverhouse is a hidden gem that offers some of the most beautiful views in Ottawa. Nestled right along the river, it’s the perfect spot to relax and take in the natural beauty around you. Whether you’re sipping a freshly brewed coffee from the café or enjoying a meal on the patio, the serene waterfront setting creates an unforgettable experience. It’s an ideal destination for anyone looking to unwind, connect with nature, or simply enjoy the peaceful scenery. Watching a sunset there is unmatched.

vanier sugar shack

The Vanier Sugar Shack is a charming spot that brings the magic of maple season to life. Surrounded by a peaceful urban forest, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of a traditional sugar shack experience. Whether you’re indulging in fresh maple taffy on snow, exploring the trails, or learning about the history of maple syrup production, it’s a fun and family-friendly way to connect with nature and local culture.

icelynd skating trail