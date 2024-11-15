The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because a good group costume is always impressive.

Every year, the costume you and your bestie, partner, dog, or acquaintance choose can easily be a swing and a miss. No one likes having to explain their costume, only to get a half-hearted “Oh, I get it. Fun.” I’m always aiming for a slow look up and down, followed by an excited “OMG NO WAY!!! LOVE IT!” And you shouldn’t settle for less either.

Feel free to use these ideas as a jumping-off point for any costumes you want! They come from my own personal list, which is three Halloweens with my boyfriend in the making. Fair warning that these stem from the brain of a 21-year-old, so if you don’t get the reference, I wholeheartedly apologize.

1. Jack and ennis

Brokeback mountain

This can be done by any blonde and brunette duo who recognizes the cultural importance of this movie as much as I do! It also works as an excuse to wear jackets and jeans to stay warm during those frigid Canadian Halloweens. It can be dressed down to two cowboys, but we all know they’re not just two cowboys. *wink*

2. Art / patrick / Tashi

Challengers

I mean, it was the hottest movie of the year so…what else? This could work as an Art and Tashi “unhappily married couple” look, a Patrick and Tashi “unwavering attraction to each other” look, or my personal favourite, and Art and Patrick “tennis partners and best friends who are meant to be together” look. It could even work as a great trio costume. Whether you go for the Stanford Art, washed-up-but-still-buff Patrick, or the tortured ex-prodigy 30-something Tashi, it all works beautifully. It’s a throuple I want to be part of.

3. Wand and a rabbit

Chappell roan’s song ‘red wine supernova‘

I’m proud of myself for coming up with this one.

By now we all know what it means, and you can decide how literally you want to play it.

4. Sam / Freddie / Carly

iCarly

The original Nickelodeon throuple. I don’t know why I never see this costume, but I think it should make a comeback ASAP. If a duo or trio I knew pulled up to the party in this costume, I would remember it forever. The early 2010s tween sitcom outfits are so iconic that there’s hardly any downside to this idea. It’s also an excuse to bring a camera for whoever’s dressed up as Freddie.

5. Paul and chani

Dune

This one’s for the couple that did Anakin and Padme last year. The most beautiful sci-fi couple around, this costume has the potential to be absolutely epic AND stunning to look at. A couple of sandy garments and blue contacts and you’re ready to go. Bonus tip: make it a trio by adding a Sandworm.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

6. Venetia / oliver / felix

saltburn

Hottest movie of last year. We ALL wanted a Saltburn summer vibe (not counting the last 40 minutes of the movie…yikes), so this is our chance. Venetia’s iconic pink sequin dress and messy eye makeup paired with Oliver’s tuxedo would be perfect for an ‘it’ couple look. Oliver’s antlers and white jacket paired with Felix’s white tank top and golden angel wings would also be iconic.

7. Jedediah and octavius

Night at the museum

A hilarious choice. This can be done as a couple or bestie costume (though I think it’s funnier as a couple). You WILL get questions about how exactly the two are related, but once you remind them of how iconic this duo is their minds will be blown. There’s nothing better than an enemies-to-best-friends trope. If you don’t remember who these two guys are in the movie, please Google it.

8. Subway surfers

subway surfers

I wore this costume two years ago and got MANY compliments. It’s another idea that pulls at those nostalgia strings while being effortlessly cool. The best part is that there are so many characters to choose from, it can be anything from a solo costume to a whole group costume, all done with pieces that are probably already in your closet.

9. Derek zoolander and hansel

Zoolander

Another Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller creation. This is one I’m seriously considering for this Halloween. How much funnier can you get than two feuding male models? SO MANY OUTFIT POSSIBILITIES. What more could you want? Amazing pop culture reference, the ultimate blonde and brunette duo, and can be made into a trio by including Mugatu. Just perfect.

10. Sabrina carpenter and the alien

Video Music awards performance 2024

A fairly recent pop culture occurance, though just as niche. There will be plenty of Sabrina and Jenna Ortegas, and plenty of Sabrina and Barry Keoghans, but a Sabrina and The Alien combo will be hard to find, and hard to beat.

MTV

11. wildstyle and emmet

The lego movie

The OG goth girlfriend and normie boyfriend. This one is for the couple with one partner who likes to go all out, and the other who will throw on a construction vest and call it a night. It may not require a whole lot of effort from one end, but it will definitely do the job AND look cute.

12. Fleabag and the priest

Fleabag

A perfect nugget of niche culture. If you decide to go to a Halloween party in this costume, take note of who recognizes the reference, and marry them.

13. Connell and marianne

Normal People

Same goes for this costume as the Fleabag one. This can be done as a simple rugby outfit and an artsy ‘it’ girl look, or two school uniforms. No one appreciates a Paul Mescal reference more than I do, so be proud if you decide to wear this.

14. Flint and sam

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs

For the cutest couple at the party. This one is just niche enough to feel cool and creative while also being recognized through the magical powers of nostalgia. It fulfills the classic ‘two nerds in love’ trope in the best way and is a simple but unique choice for an animated movie duo.

15. pete davidson and literally anyone/Anything

Self-explanatory.

MKI Distribution Services

You’re welcome. Happy Halloween!