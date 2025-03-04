CORE Collective: An Interview With The Founders

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

UOttawa alumni Hayley and Jonathan are a picture of young entrepreneurship and fun. Together, they have founded CORE Collective, an inclusive and uplifting collective showcasing local art and music. I was able to interview them where it all started – Happy Goat on Rideau St. Here’s how it went…

Meet Hayley

Hayley graduated from uOttawa in 2020 with a BA in Communications and again in 2022 with a BA in social work. Her passions are cycling, cooking and shaking it at the club.

Meet Jon

Jonathan also completed his bachelor and masters in social work at uOttawa and currently works as a social worker here in Ottawa. His passions are music and the outdoors. Together they are CORE Collective.

“Speaking up with clarity and conviction is also crucial, even if it feels intimidating at times.” Hayley

If you could create a starter guide on what it takes to start your own BUSINESS or side gig, what would be the top 3 most important things?

Jon acknowledges the importance of collaboration, discussing how the more people you involve, the more word that gets spread. He takes pride in the community they have built and uses collaboration to support locally which ultimately benefits all parties involved. The second tip he gives is to set clear goals for everybody involved. He discusses the division of roles (Hayley on the comms end and himself on the tech and sound management). By doing this, events run smoother and with less stress.

Hayley emphasises the importance of communication; with the venue, the team, the audience, and anyone else involved. Similarly to Jon, she prioritizes organization, agendas, schedules and deadlines all to help her remain calm in the chaos of event planning. When discussing brand management, Hayley brings up a really interesting point – the aesthetics of branding. She has created a consistent logo, font, and colour scheme in order to stay recognizable. Even when the events are different, the branding is consistent and so are the vibes. She emphasizes friendliness, good music, and a welcoming environment to keep people coming back.

What inspires you in your personal lives to be in the music scene? Do you have any other creative passions?

“I’ve been listening to electronic music since I was a teenager.” Jon

Hayley is driven by a love for holding events and bringing people together. “I am really lucky to have friends that contribute in different ways,” she says, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. She has known Jon since they were teenagers and they have always worked well together. While studying, Hayley was president of a club (UOTalkMusic) where she began running events. She says, “We organized an event together and we realized we work very well together… the amount of connections you make organically is really nice and really rewarding.” Aside from work and CORE, Hayley’s interests are baking, knitting, collecting vinyl, and writing music reviews.

Jon‘s motivation is electronic music. He has been in the music scene since he was old enough to go to the clubs and has always been moved by the bass and effects of electronic music. He connects his personal interests to CORE by incorporating his mixes and connections into events. He says, “Creating a collective gives me a platform to share my sounds too.” Who says business and pleasure can’t mix?

If money and COnnections were irrelevant, how would you want your life to look in 10 years?

Hayley still wants to be pursuing her creative passions in one way or another and she wants to remain friends with Jon, of course (matching CORE tattoos might even be in the mix). She wants to focus on confidence and self-love and if money had no impact she would be living by the water learning how to sail.

Jon also wants to keep up with his creative pursuits and says he is “excited to see how CORE is going to grow in ten years,” but mentions that it is kind of scary. To watch a business grow and expand is so exciting but also a lot of work, so the pride that comes with it is also high.

How do you RECOMMEND standing your ground and being heard in a male dominated community?

This question had a large impact on Hayley and I feel it can resonate with many women and new entrepreneurs. Here’s what she had to say:

Hayley: “Standing your ground in a male-dominated field like the Ottawa music scene is about confidence, building strong relationships, supporting one another, and continuing to create spaces where your voice can be heard without gender bias. I feel fortunate to currently be in an environment where I don’t have to focus on my gender in order to make my voice heard. While it’s true that the field is statistically male-dominated, I’ve had the privilege to express myself freely because of the passion, dedication, and drive I bring to creating events. The people I choose to collaborate with, along with the support of my partner Jonathan, have allowed me to thrive in a space where gender biases don’t hinder my creativity.

I am fortunate that I have the choice to be selective with who I collaborate and work with based on my own beliefs and alignments, but I’ve definitely been in situations in the past where I have felt unworthy or less capable due to my gender. I am also aware that my experience may not be the reality for all women, and that’s something I recognize and reflect on. In order to stand your ground in the male-dominated Ottawa music scene, I think it’s really important to develop confidence in your craft and your voice. You have to keep honing your skills and showcasing your passion to earn the respect you deserve.

Building a supportive network of people who value your contributions, regardless of gender, is key – and surrounding yourself with people who advocate for inclusivity and collaboration is something that will not only reflect within yourself, but the event and community you attract. Speaking up with clarity and conviction is also crucial, even if it feels intimidating at times. It’s important to make sure your ideas are heard, as well as creating strong, personal connections within the community helps build mutual respect and break down biases.

There are so many talented women in the scene I look up to (such as, but not limited to: Sandra Dusabe, Esme2k, Coblou, Sweet Morgane, etc.), and I think supporting other women through mentorship, solidarity, and even collaboration really helps foster a more inclusive environment, where everyone’s voices are amplified, and positive change can happen.”

In addition, Jon mentions that “the goal for our events is arts and music, regardless of who you are.” This is the inclusivity and standard that makes CORE events a hit time after time. It is through this that CORE developed their slogan “Come as you are and find your core.” A beautiful movement in a positive direction for inclusivity in Ottawa.

What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced in PURSUING CORE Collective, Specifically here in Ottawa ?

“It’s really important for us to not only have a safe space, but also to be able to support the artists with a pay that is worth their set.” Hayley

As with anything worth doing, running a collective presents many challenges. Hayley and Jon note that their biggest challenge is finding space for their events. Their priority is inclusivity; they want everyone to enjoy and feel welcome in the space. This includes accessibility, mobility, good staff, and good music. When discussing the challenges of event planning, Hayley mentions that “a lot of people don’t realize how much energy and time and money it takes.” This just goes to prove the amount of thought and effort CORE puts into all of their events. Jon mentions that the collective has grown through their challenges and takes them as an opportunity to learn. He says, “I think we’ve grown as organizers and friends,” proving that challenges are not always bad. Being only two people can make things harder at times with no middle ground, but it can also allow for more growth and closer communication. To be able to adapt to somebody’s routine and come to a solution is a challenge, but it can also be really beautiful.

How do you navigate media and content? Do you have any tips for people interested in online marketing and communication?

“For me it’s important to feel the music when you go out.” Jon

Hayley tells us how she uses her connections and friendships to assist with poster making and promotions. She says, “I am really fortunate to get to know artists and friends to make really cool posters.” This makes sure every poster is unique yet cohesive as she mentioned with her brand colour scheme. She likes this because it allows her to see how others view the brand from an outside perspective. Her intention with media is to come off as “core” as possible; this kind of authentic communication shows the audience the good vibes they can expect from CORE events. She prioritizes quality over quantity of posts and events and it shows. Her #1 tip? “Be confident and passionate and it will project on whatever you want to do,” and of course, have fun!

Jon expresses his gratitude for Hayleys communications skills – “Instagram can be scary,” he says. On the tech end, Jon has learned a lot through his friends. Because of the growing electronic music community here in Ottawa, a lot of talent and tech can be outsourced within the community, again emphasizing the collaboration seen within CORE’s core. Jon’s passion for music is seen within and throughout their events. In discussing this he says, “for me it’s important to feel the music when you go out,” and he follows it with, “I’ve always made sure that when the venue doesn’t have what I prefer for equipment, I bring what I need.” This just goes to show the genuine time and care that goes into each event from the sound to the aesthetics. Jon’s advice is to find your people and don’t be afraid to ask for help, learn, and expand on your skills. His biggest tip is collaboration – in his words it “brings the collective to CORE collective”.

“Come as you are and find your CORE” Hayley

This interview really opened my eyes not only to the effort and care but into CORE events as well as the friendship and community it has formed. Keep an eye out to see where CORE Collective goes next. I am honoured to have been able to interview Hayley and Jon and excited to partner with them for HerCORE on Friday, March 7th at Berlin. Check out their Instagram and linktree for future updates!