Are you a fan of the show Black Mirror? Do you like being on the edge of your seat? Do you enjoy cliffhangers, mysterious characters, and never knowing what’s really going on?

If you answered yes to all of those questions…I can almost guarantee you will love Apple TV’s hit show Severance.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

When trying to convince my friends to watch the show, I usually tell them that Severance is like if one episode of Black Mirror was made into a whole series. Like all Black Mirror episodes, Severance is trippy. It reveals just enough to keep you intrigued, but right when you think you might know what’s happening, they introduce a new element that completely throws you off.

Similar to Black Mirror, Severance examines a use of technology intended to improve life…with some ethical drawbacks.

The first episode of season one opens in what looks like a conference room where we meet Mark S and a woman lying down on a wooden table who we later find out is Helly R. They are employees at Lumon industries, and they are both severed.

Being “severed” means going through the severance process; a process in which your mind is divided into two separate identities. Lumon industries created severance for their employees so that they could focus on their jobs without being impacted by problems from their outside lives. They’re taking the “work-life balance” to a whole new level.

Severed employees at Lumon do not know anything about the outside world; they’re like newborns but with more coordination and common knowledge.

Mark Scout, the main character, has recently lost his wife in a car accident. His grieving turns him toward Lumon. For half the day, Mark doesn’t have to exist…but his “innie”, Mark S, does. He’s a cheery office worker who doesn’t know anything about his “outie’s” life. He doesn’t even know that he ever had a wife.

Mark S works in the Macrodata Refinement (MDR) division of the severed floor at Lumon. In the office with him are his fellow severed coworkers Dylan G, Irving B, and up until the beginning of season one, Mark’s good friend Petey. When Petey suddenly disappears with no notice, Mark S is promoted to department head and Helly R is brought in as Petey’s replacement. Mark feels confused and sad about Petey’s absence, but when he questions his superiors Mr. Milchick and Ms. Cobel about it, he is given no clear answer.

The work that the employees in the MDR devision do is described as “important and mysterious” — although it seems utterly meaningless. They sit at their computers all day and organize numbers into four different boxes.

Helly R doesn’t take her new position particularly well. She has a hard time believing that her outie would do this to her and begins to rebel against Lumon.

A frustrated Helly and a confused Mark team up to investigate more about their strange workplace.

Meanwhile, Mark’s outie goes on an adventure of his own to uncover the truth about Lumon.

What they discover is beyond what anyone could possibly imagine.

WHAT MAKES IT SO GOOD?

Severance is both uncanny and humorous — at times somber and at others lighthearted. The show does an incredible job of balancing many different emotions but it remains mind-bending all throughout.

The show explores interesting ideas about autonomy and identity. Since outies make the decision to split their conscious in two, their innies have no say in what their lives look like; some consider this unethical while others believe that innies don’t deserve the same rights as outies.

Another stand-out theme of the show is corporate control. The odd rituals and customs of Lumon industries are cult-like. The constant surveillance of the severed employees reflects totalitarian ideals.

Severance takes these familiar concepts and allows viewers to experience them through a completely new lens.

The band of main characters are diverse and each add their own uniqueness to the plot. Mark is the optimistic leader, Helly is the rebel, Dylan is the comedic relief, and Irving is the goody two-shoes.

As the characters work together against Lumon, their development is satisfying and heartwarming to watch.

While the core four are all very loveable, the show also features some more…eccentric characters.

Characters such as Ms. Cobel, Mr. Milchick, and Natalie act strangely and their motivations are, for the most part, unknown. This distance adds a level of mystery that is captivating, especially as the show subtly reveals more and more about them.

My favourite part of watching this show is chatting with friends after each new episode is released and using the few puzzle pieces we’re given to decipher the truth about severance and Lumon industries…but usually being wrong and having to recalculate.

One thing you can count on about Severance: it’s unpredictable.