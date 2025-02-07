Canadian-Approved Winter Fashion Tips That I’m Loving this Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am an absolute sucker for seasonal fashion. The constant rotation of textures, colours, silhouettes – it’s all magic to me.

Winter is one of my favourite seasons, fashion wise. It brings so many more options for layering and material than summer does. In the winter, I can dress in my favourite comfy socks and chunky knit sweater without a worry. My summer wardrobe is a lot more… survival-based, to say the least. As someone who sweats enough to fill a pool (apologies for the disgusting visual), I haven’t been seen in a full length pair of jeans between the months of May and September since I was a baby.

One thing that irks me about winter couture, though, is the complete lack of functionality. If you search “winter outfits” on Pinterest, you see dozens of pretty girls in their leggings and hoodies, walking through the snow and ice with UGG slippers. Don’t get me wrong, I love the casual look, but I think we can do a little better than that.

I’ve composed a list of my favourite winter fashion tips, from my winter-loving heart to yours.

To preface, this articles is based on the things I enjoy wearing, and in no way should you change your style or aesthetic to fit what the fashion industry wants you to like.

textures 101

So many textures and fabrics come to mind when I think of winter, especially when they keep you warm and stylish.

Pairing a knit sweater or cardigan with a basic pair of jeans and top can add depth to any ensemble, while also keeping you toasty! You can elevate this simple look by adding a matching headband, a collared shirt under the sweater, or playing around with the arrangement of the cardigan. To button, or not to button…

For a dressier look, a velvet fabric gives off the impression of pure class. For the perfect holiday party outfit, a velvet dress or skirt matched with a blouse can go a long way, especially when worn with a cute pair of ankle boots or Mary Janes. Though velvet was a huge trend in the 1990s, the use of velvet is timeless, in my opinion.

Other notable textures that work great for colder months are corduroy, wool, and cashmere.

Layers, layers, layers!

Here’s where my Canadian girls need to listen up.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with not wearing a jacket, except when it can impact your health and safety. I am no stranger to walking around in just a sweater and jeans in -15 degree weather because I didn’t wan’t my outfit to be hidden by my bulky winter coat.

However, I have mastered the art of layering. When the windchill drops, I bust out the thermal tights to wear under skirts, pants, and even jeans. Some pairs of thermal tights are even fleece-lined! They were lifesavers in the colder months when I had to wear a uniform to high school. I used to wear them under my kilts and uniform pants, now I wear them under almost anything. This way, I can get away with wearing a lighter coat to show my outfit off without getting frostbite!

Adding a long sleeve t-shirt under a sweater can also lock in the warmth. Thicker socks also help with that, as well as protecting your ankles and heels from the dreaded boot blisters.

colour palettes

The colour palettes of winter always make my heart soar.

Aside from the classic red and green for the holiday season, there are many ways to explore colours using shades and tones. Jewel tones, like emerald green, burgundy and amethyst purple are often popular during the cold months, along with icy blues and creamy whites.

The colours above are less loud than summer, less earthy than autumn, and less pastel-ish than spring. They’re not necessarily muted, but they’re not totally bland either; a perfect mixture. My favourite colour combinations for winter are burgundy with black, navy blue with beige, and deep green with white!

Conclusion & Honourable mentions

There you have it! Even when the darkness and bitter cold of winter get you down, at least you’ll have a cute outfit.

Though I’ve tried my hardest to stay within each category, there are some things that just scream winter to me.

Hair bows: They’ve been super trendy all year long, but there’s something so holiday-esque about wearing bows with big sweaters.

Chelsea boots: Stylish, while waterproof and practical for the snow.

Leg warmers: Thick, knit ones paired with boots, sneakers, or even skates!

Thank you for reading, and remember that I am just one person with an opinion. Only wear what you feel confident in!