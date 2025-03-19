Brands That Are Absolutely Worth the Hype

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media constantly pushes us to buy a million different things. Sometimes, these products truly live up to expectations—other times, they leave you feeling scammed. Here’s a list of brands I swear by that are genuinely worth the money. These staples have become part of my daily routine, and I can confidently say they’re worth the investment.

Lululemon

By now, everyone knows Lululemon, and while some may call it basic, the quality is truly unmatched! As someone who’s very active, finding durable, high-performance activewear is a must—and Lululemon never disappoints. I still have leggings from six years ago that are in perfect condition.

Yes, Lululemon is pricey, but they offer great Boxing Day and Black Friday sales where you can score solid deals. If you want an even better hack for saving money, try thrifting Lululemon at Plato’s Closet—there are three locations around Ottawa, and you can find gently used pieces for a fraction of the price. My current favorite item? The Align Tank Top—it’s buttery soft, incredibly flattering, and worth every penny.

Aritzia (The Super Puff)

As a Canadian, I know how important it is to be prepared for winter. I debated for years whether to give in to the hype and buy a Super Puff—and now that I have, I can wholeheartedly say it’s worth it.

This jacket has actually made me enjoy winter. It’s ultra-warm, lightweight, and super high-quality. I can’t recommend it enough! And if the price tag makes you hesitate, check Plato’s Closet—I’ve seen Super Puffs for less than half the price, still in amazing condition.

Waiting for the bus in the middle of winter? No problem. I’ve yet to be cold while wearing this jacket.

Owala

Water bottles are everywhere on TikTok right now—everyone has a Stanley, Hydro Flask, or Owala. I never thought much about my water bottle until I realized an emotional support bottle is essential.

If you’re like me and insist on having ice-cold water, the Owala water bottle will be your new best friend. It keeps my water freezing cold all day—I’m talking 12 hours later, and I still have ice cubes left. It’s seriously impressive.

This bottle is also super secure—no leaks, so you can trust it in your backpack. Yes, it’s a bit pricey, but Costco often sells a two-pack for the price of one! Plus, bonus points for being adorable—I want one in every color!

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens are the definition of high quality. I genuinely believe I could go to combat in these boots and come out without a scratch! No matter the weather, these shoes have you covered.

They do take some time to break in (yes, they will hurt at first), but once you do, you’re set for life. They’re incredibly versatile, making any outfit instantly 10x better. I wear mine year-round—summer, winter, doesn’t matter.

Yes, they’re an investment, but if you’re looking to save money, check thrift stores—they pop up all the time for a fraction of the price.

So if you’re looking to treat yourself this spring, give one of these brands a try!