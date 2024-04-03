The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The only person you are guaranteed to spend the rest of your life with is yourself – don’t forget to invest in that relationship too!

It took me a while to figure out just how important my relationship with myself is. I used to think someone would swoop into my life and make me feel whole. But we don’t live in a Disney movie – the only person who has that power is me. That thought may feel scary at first, but it is actually freeing and empowering! I started investing in myself, my goals, my health, and my happiness and I have never felt more confident than I do now. Here is how you can do it too!

1. Don’t Limit Learning to School

Only relying on academic learning is actually limiting you from achieving your full potential. Read a book, listen to a podcast, or watch a Ted Talk on the things you’re interested in. Have conversations with people from different backgrounds! Learn a new skill! The key here is to be curious and open to new perspectives.

2. figure out what you like doing and do more of it

Make a list of the things you are passionate about, the things you love doing, new activities you want to try, or anything that fills you with excitement – the point is how it feels, not how it looks. Once you have your list, commit to doing at least one of these things on a regular basis.

3. go to therapy

Therapy is a great way to get to know yourself, process traumas, and learn some healthy coping skills. Don’t be afraid to ask your therapist questions or try different types of therapy and professionals to find the best fit for you!

4. fill your own cup first

I know it sounds cliché, but taking care of yourself – mind, body, and soul – should come first. It simply isn’t sustainable in the long term to be “too busy” for self-care. Learn what type of practices work best for you and figure out ways to incorporate that into your schedule.

5. surround yourself with the right people

The people we spend the most time with have a huge impact on our lives. They influence our mood and our day-to-day habits and choices. Surround yourself with people who support and encourage you – positive, hard-working people – people who get you out of your comfort zone once in a while and aren’t afraid to call you out on your harmful behaviours.

With that said, you are the only one who knows what is best for you. Find what makes you feel good and in alignment with yourself – no matter what it is – and go do that.

Happy glow up babes,

XOXO – D.