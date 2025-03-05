The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a criminology student it is safe to say I enjoy watching true crime series. However, I am also very aware of their potential problematic role when they are made without the victims or victims families consent. Here are some recommendations where consent is granted from all parties so you can consume true crime content in a respectful manner.

I Am A Killer

This is a relatively popular Netflix series, and now that I’ve started watching it, I can see why. It shares the stories of convicted murderers across the United States, allowing them to recount their experiences and reflect on their actions. The series presents perspectives from all sides—the offender, the victim’s family, defence lawyers, and the prosecution—offering a more holistic understanding of each case. It feels raw, vulnerable, and deeply real. Hearing these stories is impactful, prompting viewers to reflect on the criminal justice system.

Worst-Roommate Ever

If you’ve ever had a nightmare roommate, this series will make you feel grateful. It shares firsthand accounts from victims and survivors, detailing their jaw-dropping experiences—ranging from bizarre, questionable behavior to attempted murder. This is one of my favorite series to binge-watch, and I highly recommend it! Some of these stories will absolutely shock you.

Worst Ex Ever

This show is very similar to Worst Roommate Ever, but instead, it tells the stories of exes who were absolute nightmares. It’s truly shocking to see what people are capable of—from dealing with an overly possessive, controlling ex to being wrongfully incarcerated because of their lies. These stories were unbelievable—I couldn’t stop watching! Hearing from the survivors is both impactful and inspiring, as the show highlights their strength and bravery in a respectful way. I can’t wait to watch more seasons in the future!

The Menendez Brothers

If you’re active on TikTok, you’ve probably heard about the Menendez brothers. Their case has been all over the media and remains incredibly complex. It’s also highly controversial—many believe they deserved a lesser sentence (myself included), while others feel their life sentence was justified. Numerous series have been made about the brothers, often misrepresenting their story and produced without the family’s consent. However, this film actually includes the brothers, ensuring all sides are equally heard and considered rather than turning their case into a dramatic, profit-driven movie. I strongly recommend watching this film instead of Monsters, which inaccurately portrays both the case and the brothers.

Unsolved Mysteries

When watching this series, I somehow forget that Unsolved is literally in the title. Each episode presents stories that will leave you with a hundred questions and no answers. The cases range from alien encounters to missing persons and murders, keeping you on the edge of your seat. Without fail, by the end of each episode, I find myself trying to piece together the mystery in my head. I really enjoy this series, but be warned—it will leave you with a cliffhanger every single time.

Finding true crime series that are both respectful and considerate of the victims can be difficult. However, these series are all made with consent and clearly prioritize respect. If you’re into true crime, I strongly recommend checking out some of these recommendations. There is also a documentary on the Gaby Petito murder case, and I’m eager to see how Netflix portrays it. I hope to see Gaby’s family’s voice included.