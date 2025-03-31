Best Dressed at the 2025 Oscars

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest nights in film and Hollywood took place March 2nd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actors of many different movie genres walked the red carpet, as well as other celebrities such as singers and influencers also walked the carpet, here were the best looks of the night!

selena gomez- ralph lauren

Selena looks stunning in this bedazzled champagne off-the-shoulder dress. Her sleek bob exudes class and elegance, reminiscent of 1950s hairstyles. The fitted silhouette enhances the dress’s sophistication, creating an effortlessly elegant look. The minimal yet bold jewelry, especially the chunky necklace, serves as a striking statement piece. I chose this look for the article because of its timeless appeal—simple yet undeniably gorgeous.

rachel zegler – dior

Rachel is wearing a stunning strapless grey A-line Dior dress with a delicate, soft texture. The flowing silhouette adds to its graceful appeal. My favorite detail is the unique neckline, which adds a beautiful touch to the design. Her elegant blowout hairstyle complements the look perfectly, while the jewelry subtly enhances the dress without overpowering it.

Elle fanning- givenchy and cartier jewerly

Elle wore a stunning lacy A-line Givenchy dress with a bridal-inspired design, which I love for its timeless elegance. The unique neckline, blending sweetheart and square styles, adds a refined touch. The black bow creates a striking contrast, serving as a focal point. Her delicate silver jewelry balances the look, while the bold necklace adds a statement element. Finally, her chic hairstyle perfectly complements the ensemble.

rachel sennott – Balenciaga

Rachel is wearing a striking strapless bedazzled Balenciaga gown in a stunning Barbie-inspired shade. The bold color commands attention, while the strapless design pairs perfectly with her sleek bob. Her jewelry is subtle yet charming, allowing the dress to remain the focal point. Despite minimal accessories, the gown’s statement-making presence speaks for itself.

ariana grande- schiaparelli couture

Ariana is wearing a one-of-a-kind champagne-colored dress that stands out with its unique design. It reminds me of a chandelier, which I find incredibly creative. I love the mix of fabrics—the bodice is a sleek, plain champagne, while the skirt flows beautifully in a shimmery gold, adding depth and elegance to the look.

timothee chalamet – givenchy

Timothée is wearing a bold Givenchy suit that makes a striking statement. While the design is simple, the vibrant yellow color sets it apart, and I really love the daring choice. Men often stick to classic black suits, so this look is refreshingly different—I hope it inspires others to embrace more unique styles. The rings add a stylish touch, while the mix of bracelets and watches enhances the outfit with subtle yet impactful details.

In conclusion, this year’s Oscars showcased many incredible looks. Whether or not they made it onto this list, all the designers should be proud of their creations. I can’t wait to see what next year’s red carpet has in store!