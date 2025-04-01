Best Dressed at the 2025 Oscars After-Party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all seen the stunning looks from the Oscars ceremony, but afterwards, Vanity Fair hosted an exclusive Oscars After-Party, where the stars continued to shine. Here are the best looks of the night.

jessica williams – richard quinn

Jessica is wearing a white ball gown with a scoop neckline. This dress is quite unique as it has an interesting focal point, in the bust area there is grey and white embellishments, a black bow is placed in the centre. I don’t think I have ever seen this but I think it’s a really cute idea. The matching bag is a nice touch.

Nicole Brydon Bloom- Roland Mouret

Nicole is wearing a shiny copper gown. I absolutely love the colour of the dress, it isn’t seen often. The addition of glitter to the dress, is super pretty and works really well with the colour. It’s super vibrant and bold. The auburn colour matches really nicely with her skin colour.

joey king – miu miu

Joey is wearing a uniquely jewelled dress. I like the pale yellow colour, I think it works really well with her skin tone. I like the silhouette of the dress, and I like the train the dress has. The silver jewelry matches with the dress.

hunter schafer- 16arlington

Hunter wore a beautiful deep-neck gold slip dress. I like the addition of the feather jacket but I do prefer the look without it, it allows for the unique neckline to be the focal point. The sleek hairstyle and the bold black eyeliner make the outfit look edgy, rockstar vibe that compliments Hunter’s style. I love how it comes all together.

Cazzie David- Dior

Cazzie is wearing a very pretty lace dress. It reminds me of a wedding dress which I think is super pretty but is also super unique. Lace dresses aren’t seen much specifically in this particular silhouette, making it stand out even more. Her wavy hair complements the dress, the whole outfit gives off a summery vibe, which is super cute.

Lily Singh- Rheacosta

Lily is wearing a metallic green gown, a bold choice that is eye-catching but also really unique. The metallic fabric pairs well with the green. I love the ruching, it accentuates her curves nicely. The slit is a nice touch it adds an edge to the look. I love how the dress is off the shoulder and the addition of the green eyeshadow.

Melanie Lynskey- Christian Siriano

Melanie is wearing a one-sleeve embellished ruby red gown. I love this shade of red, it’s vibrant without overpowering her skintone. The embellishments and ruching add a unique touch. What really caught my eye is the one-sleeve detail, it’s not see often on the red carpet, making it fun. The decision for white jewelry instead of silver or gold matches really well with the dress.

Serena Williams- Dolce & Gabbana

Serena is wearing a bold and edgy black dress. I love the slit in the dress as it allows for the dress to flow. The mix of fabric including sparkle, lace and mesh, creates a nice contrast that works cohesively. They’re all so different yet work well together. The blonde hair works really well the outfit, I love it!

Tate Mcrae- Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Tate is wearing a silver gown. I really like the colour, it reminds me of a disco ball. The embellishments on the edges and bodice of the dress are a super cute touch. I love the slit, it adds an edge to the outfit! Her hair is styled very nicely.

To conclude, both the Oscars and its after-party showcased a variety of unique looks. From shiny embellishments to flowy silhouettes, each look brought something unique to the red carpet. It’s always exciting to see the new designs that designers put out. I can’t wait to see the outfits for next year’s Oscars.