It’s a hard pill to swallow, but social media can often be too addicting. As much as it can be a platform for good because it allows us to share information quickly, connect with people all around the world, and inspire others using our gifts and passions, it is also, unfortunately, a breeding ground for misinformation, negativity, and anxiety. At the same, the algorithm keeps us sucked into our screens by continuously feeding us an array of short-form content specifically tailored to our interests (also known as the “for you” page), so that we get lost in the clutter of Nicholas Chavez edits, the latest pop culture drama, videos that would have been hits on Vine if it was still around, and tips on how to change your life in the next year. No matter what, we’re never satisfied; our fragile, ancient minds are always hungry for more mind-numbing content to give us another hit of dopamine. For some of us, it can get to a point where it worsens our mental health, and yet going without it seems impossible. Cue the vicious cycle of doom-scrolling and feeling bad about ourselves.

Speaking from experience, my personal vice was TikTok. The never-ending For You Page and my carefully curated collections of saved videos meant that it was incredibly easy to get distracted and fall into the doomscrolling route. Before I knew it, I was wasting hours of my time on the app. Which is time I could have spent studying, sleeping, spending time with my family, connecting with my friends, or practicing a good old hobby. My mental health deteriorated to the point where my anxiety became debilitating.

In January of this year, I deleted TikTok cold turkey. I went through all my saved folders, saving the videos that were most precious to me, and then deleted my account permanently. Here is what I’ve discovered:

1. My attention span improved exponentially.

I used to think a five-minute video was too long, whereas now I can watch an entire 50-minute episode of my favourite show without getting the urge to check social media. In general, it’s become much easier for me to focus on one task for an extended period of time, which brings me to my next point.

2. I feel calmer.

Deleting TikTok and limiting my consumption of other social media platforms has taught me the art of slowing down. First of all, I’m able to focus on one task or one piece of content without feeling the need to context switch, which means my brain is not constantly rushing to keep up.

Secondly, there is a sense of calmness that can be found in the simple act of deciding you don’t need to be constantly seeking out more, but rather you have everything you need and you are happy where you are. I found that this was my biggest problem with TikTok; while I loved that it gave me so many new recipe ideas and new places to check out in my city, I constantly felt the need to seek out things to the point where it became exhausting. I was always searching for new healthy habits to practice, new things to buy, and other people’s opinions; in other words, I was always moving the goalpost for satisfaction. While I do occasionally find myself in this predicament with Instagram, it no longer feels like a vicious cycle. I downloaded the ‘one sec’ app, which forces me to take a deep breath any time I want to open my other social media apps. Nine times out of ten, I’m opening Instagram out of compulsion, so it’s been a helpful reminder to stay in the present moment and appreciate what I have going on now.

3. Getting to bed early has never been easier.

Like I mentioned before, I used to be guilty of late-night doomscrolling to the point where it got in the way of my nighttime routine and sleep schedule. As a self-proclaimed health and wellness enthusiast (and an avid listener of the Huberman Lab podcast), my sleep hygiene is very important to me, so this was a big problem. Now that I don’t have TikTok anymore, I find that I no longer procrastinate getting ready for bed or going to sleep. That, combined with the fact that I have an 8:30 am class three times a week, means that most nights, I’m turning the lights off by 10 pm at the latest. Of course, now that my attention span is back and I’m reading more books, my new problem is getting myself to put down my Kindle at night, but I’m working on it!

4. I’ve found new things to love.

I have been told that in order to resist the urge to go on social media, you just need to replace it with something else. When I get the urge to re-download TikTok, I turn to listening to music, doing yoga, reading, writing a story, or doing a puzzle. I’ve re-ignited my love for my old hobbies, which feels so much more fulfilling than scrolling.

2025 really does feel like the year I will finally start doing the hard habits I’ve been resisting, and I hope this inspires you to consider doing the same!