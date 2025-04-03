A Message to My First-Year Self

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

This spring I will be graduating and my undergraduate experience at uOttawa will come to an end. It’s true what they say — these past four years flew by.

Ironically, though, the past four years have been the most formative of my life thus far. Looking back, I am not the same girl I was on that car ride up to Ottawa before the beginning of the first semester in 2021. I’ll never forget the way I felt that day. Butterflies of excitement swarmed in my stomach when I stepped out the car and set foot on campus for the first time. I was entering an entirely new chapter of my life where the possibilities seemed endless and the air around me seemed to carry a buzz of anticipation. That girl couldn’t have possibly imagined how much fun was yet to come. Yes, there would be obstacles as well — highs, and certainly lows. But despite it all, the last four years have just been so much fun. I’ve made many lifelong friendships and learned so many new things about the world and myself.

If I could go back in time, it would only be to savour every moment a little more. I wouldn’t change a thing. Back then, I couldn’t have known how quickly time would go by. One second I’m moving into an apartment off campus with my best friends, the next I’m looking for someone to take over my lease. It isn’t even over yet, and still I know how much I will miss it once it is.

These kinds of things creep up on you all of a sudden. This time last year, I remember telling my friends “crazy to think we’ll be graduating soon”, they laughed and said “we’ve still got a whole year to go Fran!” They were right, of course. I’d still have to write dozens of essays, I’d still have to pass all of my exams, and I’d still have to walk up that steep hill to campus every. single. day. Some parts of this year dragged on while others passed in the blink of an eye. And now here I am, with the finish line in sight. I’m proud of myself for making it here, but part of me wants to slow down to a jog, hold on to every marker I pass by, and stop at the sidelines to catch my breath.

I am so fortunate to have had as good of an undergraduate experience as I did. It is largely due to the people I surrounded myself with and my environment, but it is mostly due to my mindset — how open and willing I was to take any and every opportunity that was presented to me. Throughout these past four years, any time a morsel of doubt or insecurity crept in, I would remind myself that my time is limited.

I have one thing to say to my first-year self: thank you. Thank you for pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. Thank you for opening your mind and your heart to new adventures and new ideas. Thank you for believing in the light at the end of the tunnel.

And to any first years reading this, my message to you is: embrace every experience that comes your way. Someday, in the not-so-distant future, you’ll be standing where I am — with no regrets, but hundreds of fulfilling memories.