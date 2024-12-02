A Guide to Gift Shopping for the Impossible Loved One

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All November long, I’ve been split into two states of mind: “I’m so excited for Autumn! I love the trees and the spooky decor,” and “Oh my God, I want it to be Christmas right now.” I know I’m not alone in this, either – my Mom and I have been talking about the winter holidays and gift ideas for weeks.

Typically around this time of year, as a celebrator of Christmas, I start a spreadsheet with lists dedicated to what gifts I’m getting my friends and family. First, I make a line for each person I love and ask them what they would like me to get them.

Now, I know that gift-giving has been a difficult game for many years; decades of asking your parents what they want, only to get the “I don’t need anything” line go by. It was easier to ration with that answer as a child with no money and no resources, but being an adult with a biweekly paycheque is a totally different ballgame. It frustrates me to no end that I can’t get a clear answer – gift giving is one of my love languages, people! Give me something to work with!

Well, my friends, here is your something. I have constructed the ultimate guide to dealing with the ungiftable people in your life, fit for any holiday or occasion. Birthdays, holidays, graduations, anything – organized into the type of person you’re gifting for.

The Logical

Amazingly, for being the most direct people in my life, my logically-driven loved ones tend to be the toughest to gift for – looking at you, Dad.

For these type of people, I tend to think of things that they would get the most practical use out of, as opposed to crafting a sentimental message through the gift. This goes for each category on this list, but it especially works on here. To find out what to get them, try casually asking if there’s anything they need, as opposed to want. Phrasing it in such a way that prevents them from knowing what you’re asking is crucial.

For the logic-based people in your life, any number of things can improve their day-to-day lives: a new key ring, a set of tools, a candle warmer, or a new coffee-making tool.

These things may seem simple, and a little boring, but when they’re attached with a nice card and the phrase, “I knew you needed it,” it can be a lot more thoughtful and sweet.

The Artist

I have a lot of these friends, and they all enjoy their respective mediums very much. Music and visual art are common topics of conversation within my circle of friends.

For the musically-inclined loved ones, I like to think of music they love and find pieces of merchandise that might not be as common as a classic T-shirt. Etsy is a great website for this, because it allows you to see different types of merch while supporting independent artists! Finding a mug or an engraved piece of jewellery with song lyrics they love on it are fantastic ideas, especially if the merch looks unique to what is usually sold.

For the visual artists I know, giving pieces of local art has always been a crowdpleaser – especially if the piece captures a part of their personality, or something they love. Paintings of their favourite flowers or places in their hometown are perfect examples of this. Also, if you can sneakily ask them what supplies they’re running low on, that can be a great gift idea too.

The athlete

Athlete, gym bro, whatever you choose to call them – we all know somebody who loves to stay active. Having these relatives or friends can be great for stamina-based activities, but when it comes to gift-giving, it can be trickier to do well.

If your person is a competitive athlete, it could be fun to give them a displaying tool for their accolades, like a medal rack or a photo frame for any certificates they may have. I know people who hang their jerseys and medals on curtain rods or walls, which works just fine, but having a designated spot to keep awards is much more fun.

Speaking of jerseys, a classic gift for sports lovers is always a jersey with their favourite player’s name on the back. Or, if you’re financially well enough, tickets to see a sports game are always a good idea too, especially if they value experiences over tangible items.

The Bookworm/nerd

Ah, the nerdy friend. They’re always fun and easy to shop for, considering how easy it is to get them talking about their favourite book series or tabletop-roleplaying game. It’s okay, I’m allowed to poke fun, I’m a nerd too.

New editions of a novel or comic series are practical gifts, especially if the phrase “Oh, I just haven’t gotten around to reading it yet” has been thrown around in conversation. This works for series that they may already love, or ones that they’ve been meaning to explore.

Supplies are always good too. If they like games like Dungeons & Dragons or Warhammer, getting them mini-figures or customization tools for their gameplay are thoughtful approaches.

the fashionista

We all have one of these people in our lives, someone who is constantly dressed to the nines and always looks fantastic, no matter the occasion. Gifting for this person can seem daunting, especially if their style doesn’t fully align with what you’d typically buy for yourself.

In the interest of saving the hassle that is finding out clothing sizes, sticking to cool and trendy accessories is a smart way to go. Sunglasses, jewellery, hair pieces, and even shoes are appreciated a lot of the time. Staying on trend can be a good formula, but taking their personal aesthetic is always more important. Pay attention to what they look at in stores, or on Pinterest.

Closing thoughts

There you have it – a comprehensive guide to gift-giving. Hopefully this reaches you well, and helps ease some of the stress of any upcoming holiday shopping. If you’re still unsure of what to give someone, a gift card to their favourite store or a night out to a restaurant of their choice are also good and easy ideas.

Also, this goes for every person on this list – everyone loves a new pair of socks.