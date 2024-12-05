Connemara, Ireland: 8 Places to Visit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

This summer, I was delighted to travel to Connemara, Ireland, located on Co. Galway. I had the opportunity to visit the Emerald Isle after winning an Irish Language Scholarship from the Ireland-Canada University Foundation. The scholarship allowed me to participate in an immersive program of Irish Language classes at the Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge, the Irish Language School at the University of Galway, located in the Co. Galway Gaeltacht, in Connemara. Gaeltachts are regions in Ireland where Irish, called Gaeilge, is the main spoken language. During the program, I had the opportunity to do day trips with fellow students, so I learned the key places to visit in Connemara. Follow this guide of recommendations, and you are sure to have the trip of a lifetime!

1: Leitir Móir (Lettermore) & Lettermullan

Leitir Móir (Lettermore) and Lettermullan are two island in Connemara now joined to the mainland by the autoroute. Drive through and see the rugged coastline of Leitir Moír, and then cross the islands to stop at the local Lettermullen & Garumna Heritage Centre. At the centre, behold a century’s worth of Lettermore’s history. Lettermore and Lettermullan are the perfect scenic destinations for car trip lovers!

2: CLifden

Shoppers can check out Clifden, a charming town of coffeeshops, tourist boutiques, and restaurants. Clifden truly has a shop for everyone. Sports enthusiasts can buy a hurling stick from Gannon’s Sports; book lovers a great piece of Irish literature from The Clifden Bookshop, and thrifting connoisseurs can check out Love Vintage for an antique coat. After your long hours shopping, grab coffee, tea and a treat from Walsh’s Baker and Coffee Shop, Upstairs/Downstairs Café, Sweet Nothings, Anchor Bar and Café, or The Sea Hare.

3: An Ceathru Rua (Carraroe)

Home to the Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge, An Ceathru Rua, Carraroe, is a charming town in Connemara surrounded by beaches. If you love to swim, visiting one of the many stunning beaches near Carraroe. Each beach offers a stunning view of the coastline, with crystal blue water, often with a ruin in the distance. Swimmers can enjoy the fresh Atlantic ocean, and clear sea air, while staring at an ancient castle. Popular beaches include Coral Strand, Trá na Reilige, and Trá Mór. If you are lucky, you’ll also spot one of the famous boats, the Galway Hookers, originally made in Co. Galway during your dip. After your swim, you’ll be freezing, so head to the local town centre and warm up at the pub in An Chistin, or pick up a snack from Eurospar.

4: An Spidéal (Spiddal)

Spiddal is a stunning coastal town with its lovely local shops which overlook the beautiful Pier on the coast. Stunning turquoise waters span the Atlantic ocean shore of the town. Along the pier you can enjoy a swim at the local beach, then walk along the coastline on the trail, by the Church from 1904 and then pop into Supermac’s for an ice cream. Spiddal is the perfect destination family-friendly destination in Connemara!

Original photo by Gabriella Moro

5: Costolloe

Just up from Carraroe is Costolloe. If you need a rest stop, enjoy a refill at the local gas station, a quick drink at the pub, Tigh Kitt, or a for a heartier meal any of the local restaurants.

6: Teach an Pearse’s & Ros Muc (Patrick Pearse’s Cottage)

History buffs will enjoy a visit to Pádraigh Pearse’s Cottage, near Ros Muc. Pádraig Pearse, a leader of the 1916 Easter Rising, a professor, and a leader in the Gaelic Revival movement, visited Connemara several years before the rising and fell in love with it. He decided to purchase a piece of the land, and build a summer cottage, where he hosted his family and students during the summer, until his death. Visit the house to see the stunning views which captured Pearce, and learn about the remarkable history of the cottage in the heart of Connemara.

7: Connemara national Park

Nature lovers will enjoy Connemara National Park, which sprawls 2,000 hectares of hills, rivers, lakes, and coastline. Hike and walk along the trails, and experience the roaring beauty of the rocky region. In Connemara National Park, hikers will understand where the Emerald Isle gets its beautiful name.

8: KyleMore Abbey

Another great stop for history lovers is Kylemore Abbey, which has had a unique history over two centuries. The estate was initially constructed in 1868 by British parliamentarian Mitchell Henry and his wife, Elizabeth Henry, who after a trip to Connemara, wanted to relocate there. Though a trying point in history for Brits to settle in Ireland, which was till under British colonial rule, and was shortly after The Famine, the Henrys made the best of it, and Kylemore became a centre for work in Connemara, and got on swimmingly with the local population. The house has hosted many well-known people during this period, and this tradition was kept on by it next owners, the Duke of and Duchess of Manchester who purchased the estate in 1803. Finally, the house became an abbey in 1920. Irish Benedictine Nuns had been forced out of Ireland to an abbey at Ypres and lived there for decades, until they could return to and establish an Abbey at Kylemore. Until 2010, the abbey was a boarding school for girls. Now, it serves as a tourist destination and a place of rest and worship for the nuns. Come visit the beautiful manor, hike along the many trails, see the Victorian gardens, pet Connemara ponies, eat lunch in the stunning cafeteria, and buy beautiful handcrafted gifts by the nuns the local gift shop.

Original photo by Gabriella Moro

If you’re ever in Connemara be sure to check these places out!