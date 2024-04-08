The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the Summer of 2023 I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel to Ireland. Over the course of two weeks, I traveled throughout a large majority of the country, and I was able to observe picturesque views and structures that date back to as early as the thirteenth century. A lot of Ireland has been beautifully preserved for future generations to explore and observe. Here is a list of some must see places when you visit Ireland!

Dublin

For those who love the hustle and bustle of the city, Dublin is for you! Dublin has a beautiful blend of both new and old. One of the most well-known places in Dublin Trinity College. Trinity College was founded in 1592 and one of its most notable alumni is the writer, Oscar Wilde. The university pays homage to Oscar Wilde by setting up a writing center for the future writers of the world. Trinity College is also the home of the Book of Kells, which was given to the university between the years of 1661 and 1682. To this day you can take a fourteen-five-minute tour of the campus and visit the Book of kells. After visiting Trinity College, head over to the Guinness Storehouse. At the storehouse you can enjoy a self-guided tour through the history of Guinness from their start to current day. You can also enjoy a free drink at the Gravity Bar. Lastly, I highly recommend checking out the Christ Church Cathedral. Even if you are not religious, it is beautiful to see.

Cork

To those who want to experience more of the Irish city life, I recommend visiting Cork. Although the city does not have the hustle and bustle atmosphere as Dublin, there are still plenty of things to do and to explore. If you want to get the gift of gab, or visit an old castle and gardens, the Blarney Castle and Stone is the stop for you. For those who choose to kiss the stone, be prepared to climb. The steps are in a spiral, and they are all different sizes. The space is also very tight and the only thing to hold onto is a rope that is hanging above you. So, if you are claustrophobic or physically disabled, you might want to consider viewing the castle from the ground. However, the views from the top are breathtaking and made every step of the way worth it.

Killarney

Killarney is most famous for its breathtaking views and quaint shops in the city center. Just outside of the city limits is the Ring of Kerry. The Ring of Kerry is 120 miles long, so I would recommend taking a full day to dedicate to it. As you drive you will be able to explore the rolling hills, lakes, sheep, cows, and the west coast of Ireland. Back in the city you can do a guided walking tour of Killarney by a local. The tour will take you to see all of the most popular landmarks and tell you all about the history of the city. After the walk, you can choose to do a one hour guided carriage tour in Killarney National Park. Close to the National Park is the Gap of Dunloe, which is the largest lake in Killarney. Here you can continue your tour by boat. The tour can run from one hour to four of five hours. After a long day, check out The Laurels Pub for dinner.

When visiting Ireland, make sure that you bring a raincoat and warm clothes! Even in the summer the temperatures can drop low. At the end of June, I was wearing a warm coat and a winter hat. Although, I come from Pennsylvania, so we had warm weather for a while before I left.

Although I only listed three main places to visit, the country has so much to offer. Their small towns are so welcoming and there is always something to do. If you are looking for a place to visit the city but also escape into hundreds of acres of the countryside, Ireland is the place for you!