Six Swoon-Worthy Tracks to Add to Your Valentine’s Day Playlist

Here’s some quick Elisabeth trivia – Valentine’s Day is one of my favourite holidays, if not my #1 fave. Some people are cynical about it being a commercialized holiday and arguing with the whole “Well, why do I only have to show love one day a year?” rhetoric.

It’s true, overconsumption has become a huge problem in regards to holidays, but to me, Valentine’s Day isn’t even about the presents. Cliché, I know, but I mean it; Valentine’s Day, for me, is about eating sweet treats and being a little extra affectionate with my friends and family. I’m already a very lovey-dovey person with the people I care about, so just wait until you see me on February 14th.

Another thing that I love about Valentine’s Day is that it’s the perfect excuse to blast love songs without any (at least, vocal) judgement. Songs that make you swoon, ones that you only hear in cheesy teen movies or on wedding dance floors.

As a certified lover of love, here are some of the best love songs I could think of. Whether you’re trying to woo a special someone, playing some music in the background at a Galentine’s dinner, or wallowing in bed with wine and carbs, I bring forth this makeshift mini playlist unto you!

unchained melody – the righteous brothers

Even if you’re not a music enthusiast like me, you definitely know this song. Whether you heard this version first, Elvis’ cover, or even Lana Del Rey’s cover, the lyrics are 100% in your brain somewhere.

To me, this song perfectly encapsulates longing, sweet love. It reminds me of the love that old people have when they have been married for so long that they can’t bear to live without each other. It is the perfect track for a soft slow dance in a candlelit room or (how I like to listen to it) playing it quietly from my phone while I bake.

“Whoa, my love, my darling / I’ve hungered for your touch.”

bella luna – jason mraz

I’ll admit, I did borrow this song from my favourite rom-com novel, Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter. I heard this song for the first time while listening to the accompanying playlist that went with the book, and oh my god.

It added a whole new layer of romance to the story for me, while simultaneously being such a flirty and almost desperate track. Needless to say, it made it’s way to my playlist faster than you could say “She. Isn’t. You”.

“I’m just a singer, you’re the world / All I can bring ya, is the language of a lover.”

kisses of fire – abba

Brace yourselves – this might be the most dance party/scream-in-the-car worthy track on this list yet.

Being one of the lesser known ABBA songs, it brings me absolute serenity to introduce this song to people for the first time. It was briefly featured in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, but it was sang in such a ridiculous way that I don’t believe does it justice; no shade to Panos Mouzourakis!

“I’ve had my share of love affairs / But they were nothing compared to this / Oh, I’m riding higher than the sky / And there is fire in every kiss!”

all your’n – tyler childers

Where are all my bluegrass girlies at?!

I’ll repeat this until the day I keel over, but there is something so precious about a country boy yearning for his lover. It’s pure, it’s a little messy, but it’s real. I love how this song shows just how devoted Tyler Childers is to his partner, Senora May (who also inspired the song “Lady May”, another one of my favourites), and how unconditional their bond really is.

This track was also my top played song of 2025 on Spotify Wrapped, if that’s any indicator of how good it is.

“There ain’t two ways around it / There ain’t no tryin’ ’bout it / I’m all your’n and you’re all mine.”

in a week – hozier, ft. karen cowley

Oh, Hozier. My favourite yearner.

Seriously, there’s nothing quite like how Hozier sings about his love for women. It’s refreshing, especially because a lot of “love” songs seem to only be about how much the singer wants to have sex with someone, which Hozier is also a culprit of, but in a more poetic way.

The imagery of this track is honestly so beautiful, especially with the added layer of the female vocalist, Karen Cowley. There are only so many ways you can write about your dead body rotting into the dirt next to your lover, and this one really hit the nail in the head.

“And they’d find us in a week / When the weather gets hot / After the insects have made their claim / I’d be home with you.”

How would you feel (paean) – Ed sheeran

I think it would be illegal not to have an Ed Sheeran song on this list. This man has seen me through every crush I have ever had, acting as the primary backing vocals to my own emotional, teenage treachery.

I was 12 when this song was released on his Divide album, and oh boy. You would have thought I was struck with Cupid’s arrow – I don’t think I even had a crush on someone that wasn’t a cartoon before, yet it still hit me with a cloud of rose petals and pink smoke.

To me, this song encapsulates just what young love felt like. Somewhat withdrawn and nervous, yet incredibly sweet and giddy at the same time.

“I’ll be taking my time, spending my life / Falling deeper in love with you / So tell me that you love me too.”

“hey, alexa, play my v-day jams!”

There you have it! Six songs that will surely sweep your desired target off their feet (platonically or romantically). Unfortunately, should there be any awkwardness or rejections, I can’t be held accountable. You’ll have to figure that one out on your own, but who in their right mind would turn down someone with such great taste in music!

Have a very happy Valentine’s Day, and tell your friends you love them today!