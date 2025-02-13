The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we’re single, we have so many fantasies about how to spend our love lives. Those rosy shades don’t come off as easily even for young lovers. But, what about some of the more senior couples? It’s one thing to have it all figured out and know how to navigate conflict, for example; but, what about resolving the issue of hitting a relationship roadblock? How do we keep the romantic spark alive in a long-term relationship?

Here are some ways to keep the romance going strong, especially with Valentine’s Day 2025 just around the corner.

1. A Shower of Gifts

From chocolates to flowers to articles of clothing – a thoughtful gift shows you care and is bound to increase the love between you two. It doesn’t need to be expensive; the gift needs to be something you believe the recipient will value and appreciate. Bonus points if the gift is unique enough to (always) remind your partner or love interest of the gift-giver and if the gift comes as a pleasant surprise.

2. A Romantic Getaway for Two

One of the best ways to develop a closeness to your partner is to spend time with them! In this way, you’ll learn more about your partner: their preferences and habits, their pet peeves and interests, what they think about you and the relationship’s direction. You want to avoid bringing a third wheel, or any children on this trip, as they can serve as a distraction from the purpose of creating quality memories with your partner or love interest. As for places to go and how often: it doesn’t need to be an expensive trip or too far from your home, or even as often, just as long as you’re both comfortable with visiting that destination together at a time that’s convenient for you both. You can even go camping together for one night if that’s what you two enjoy doing and with which you are both comfortable.

3. Express Your Affection

The trickiest of love stories are the ones that are never expressed. If you love them, please express the same to them. If you can dream it, please do express it – it’s an act of courage that you both will fondly remember for years to come. The expression can simply be by verbalizing those three magic words (‘I love you’), or it could also be expressed by physical touch. Depending on whether you’re both comfortable and in a respectful space, that expression of love can be just enough to revitalize those butterflies in your stomach.

This idea also includes name-calling! If so-called grade school romance involves calling your crush (insulting) names, then it applies even more heavily in a reciprocated, romantic relationship. Hopefully, the name-calling is a bit more affectionate and kind, though. If you can’t think of a unique nickname, then even something like ‘darling’ will do the trick!

4. Communicate!

By that same token: communication between partners is key to navigating any perceived or apparent conflict, and it’s the only way to know what the other person is thinking and how they’re feeling.

If you don’t know what to say or what plans to make with your love interest? Just say it! No one has it all figured out, and that’s what partners are there for. Furthermore, making plans together should hopefully increase your understanding of each other and improve your emotional bonding.

5. Breathe

Spending alone time will help you recharge and refocus on your needs, and will improve your mindful presence when you’re with your partner. Recharging every so often will help replenish your energy levels, and this renewed sense of energy is what will help you show up for your partner at any time and every time. In that ‘me-time,’ make sure you have enough self-awareness and time to know how to take care of yourself and replenish your energy and sense of self-worth. Your partner – and even more importantly, yourself! – will thank you in the long run!

These are my five tips for a happy and thriving long-term relationship. These tips have been tried and tested, from my own life experiences and the experiences of countless others in blissful relationships. Let’s spread love and cheer this season and beyond.