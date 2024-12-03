This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

As a chronic musical listener, I have struggled getting into podcasts. As podcasts are becoming a more popular form of entertainment, I am getting some serious FOMO. I have finally found a genre of podcast that can keep my short attention span entertained. Here are three music based podcasts that I have fallen in love with.

Turning the Tables

This was the first podcast I was able to get into. I found this father-son duo through their review and analysis of a Frank Ocean album years ago and I have been hooked since. In most of their episodes the son is showing the father an album, often for a first time. I appreciate the fathers knowledge of music and production and often discover new things about my favourite songs in the process of their breakdowns. It is a great way to discover new music and artists or to dive deeper into the production aspects. The two men are very funny and entertaining and they alternate in genres so the episodes are always different. This podcast is great to listen to while doing anything because it is very mindless while remaining interesting.

Dissect

Dissect is a Spotify podcast series that is similar in essence to Turning the Tables in the way that they analyse and dissect songs and albums. I found this series through a complete breakdown of Frank Ocean in which they had an entire season of reviews to create a tiering system for Frank Ocean. They have multiple seasons of different artists and albums where the two men debate each other while analysing and ranking the songs.

Song Exploder

Song Exploder is one of my more recent discoveries but it is quickly becoming one of my favourites. The thing that sets this apart from other music-based podcasts is the fact that they actual artists come on and explain their songs. The host, Hrishikesh Hirway choses and song and breaks it down bit by bit with the artist. As the listeners, we get to find out the deeper meanings of the songs and choices the artist made and we also get to hear about the production process. As someone who loves music, it is super cool to hear a songs meaning from the artists perspective. The variety of artists, bands , and songs is amazing and not limited at all by genre. This is a great way to learn more about your favourite songs and discover new artists.

If you love all things music, be sure to check out one of these podcasts!