The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Getting sick is a fact of life; everyone has to deal with being ill at one time or another. However, being sick often makes life more complicated, as our responsibilities don’t usually change just because we have a cold. There are still chores, assignments, and deadlines. However common sicknesses are, nobody has time for them! Nobody wants to bring home an illness to a loved one! And nobody wants to catch an illness from someone else! While I’m certainly not immune to getting a cold or flu once in a while, I have amassed an army of defenses against illnesses over the years. Your immune system is what helps you fight off illnesses, which is why taking care of it is so important. Since everyone is different and we all have different immune systems, these tips are not fool-proof. However, these tips are backed by research and have helped me in some way to stay healthy. Consider one or more of these tips to maintain your health all year-round:

1. Keep up hand Hygiene

You probably hear this tip all the time, but it works! Germs get on your hands from touching all kinds of things, such as doorknobs and handrails, among other things. Washing your hands helps remove germs from your hands. Sometimes we don’t realize what we’ve touched and then end up touching our eyes, nose, or mouth, or touching food, which allows the germs to enter our system. Scrubbing with soap and water creates friction, lifting germs off of the skin on our hands and washing them away. This 2021 study found that washing your hands frequently reduces the risk of diarrhea-related illnesses by 30% and respiratory illnesses by 20%. The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also good in a bind as they kill germs, but washing with soap and water is most effective. When you don’t have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol until you can wash your hands.

2. Don’t Touch Your Face

As mentioned in the previous tip, touching your face without washing your hands can make you sick. Germs get into your system through mucous membranes, which are the moist folds of your eyes, nose, and mouth. According to Harvard University, it only takes a few germs to get into your mucous membranes and make you sick. Doorknobs, toilet flush handles, drinking fountains, faucet handles, phones, keys, bags, and headphones are all hotspots for germs. If you need to touch your face, remember to thoroughly wash your hands before! And while you’re at it, sanitize your belongings as well!

3. get Plenty of Sleep

Sleep is important as it helps you recharge, and it also plays a big part in boosting your immunity. According to Mayo Clinic, when you sleep, your immune system produces cytokines, which are proteins that help in immune cell growth. Immune cells help your body fight off infections! So when you’re not getting enough sleep, you may not be producing enough cytokines, and therefore not producing enough immune cells to fight off infections, which allows you to get sick.

4. Eat Healthy

Eating a diet rich in nutrients such as vitamins C and D can help ward off illnesses. According to Harvard University, eating plenty of fruits and veggies, lean protein, and whole grains can help boost your immune system. Foods such as citrus fruits, salmon, leafy green veggies, broccoli, tomatoes, and tuna all have high amounts of Vitamins C and D. Recent clinical research has also found honey to be anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, and garlic to be antiviral and antibacterial, which could boost immunity, so try adding those to your meals as well.

5. take supplements

Eating healthy can be expensive, and is often time-consuming and requires organization and planning. If you’re not sure you’re able to get adequate amounts of nutrients through your meals every day, try taking supplements such as Vitamins C, D, and zinc. Vitamin C is an antioxidant and is shown to support the immune system. Both Vitamin D and zinc regulate immune cell function, and Vitamin D and Zinc deficiencies are both linked with an increased risk of flu and infection.

6. Exercise Frequently

Studies show that moderate exercise is beneficial to your immune system as it increases the circulation of immune cells through the bloodstream. When your immune cells are effectively circulating throughout your body, they can quickly arrive at target germs that enter your system and fight them off, protecting you from infections. Additionally, exercise also helps you sleep better, which we already know helps boost immunity! Be careful with overexercising though, as over-exertion is linked to a higher risk of developing illness.

7. Reduce Stress

Studies show that stress can impact your immune system in several ways. When you’re under stress, you produce fewer white blood cells. White blood cells are important in fighting off infection, so if you are producing fewer, you’re more likely to get sick. According to Mayo Clinic, stress can also increase cortisol levels, one of your body’s stress hormones. When cortisol levels are high, this leads to increased inflammation and reduced immunity. There are many ways to manage stress to boost immunity: you could try exercising, meditation, doodling, spending time with loved ones, or even settling in with a comfort TV show on Netflix.

8. Lower alcohol and sugar Intake

I know! This one is a bit tough for me, as my friends and I love to indulge in a few fun cocktails or sweets and have some fun. However, both alcohol and sugar are known to suppress the immune system in several ways. Excessive alcohol consumption can damage immune cells, as well as damage mucosal immunity in your gut. Studies also show that alcohol consumption is linked to pulmonary diseases, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It’s important to note that alcohol consumption does not have to be chronic to affect your immunity; even acute binge drinking will affect immunity. A high-sugar diet is linked to the impairment of white blood cells, which we know help fight off infections. So, it’s best to consume both alcohol and sugar in moderation.

There are many ways to take care of your body and mind all year round. Mix and match any of these tips to stay healthy and ward off illnesses! But, if you do end up getting sick, don’t beat yourself up. It happens to all of us at one time or another. Focus on taking care of yourself!