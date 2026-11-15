This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past spring, my fiancé and I got engaged!

While this was something we had talked about for a long time, the weeks that followed were full of exhilaration — and a lot of stress. I had no idea how to start wedding planning. What kind of dress did I want? What would the venue be? How many people did we want to invite? What color would my bridesmaids wear? These questions and more immediately filled my mind. Fortunately, we spent the whole summer planning out around 80% of the details, so that we would not be as overwhelmed during the school year. However, not everyone has over a year to spend planning a wedding — some people only have a matter of months! Hence, I would like to offer some tips and ideas for how to best approach planning your future wedding day.

The venue

The first thing to do when planning a wedding is to decide your venue(s). Do you want to have your ceremony and reception in the same place? Should the celebration take place inside or outside? Do you want it to be in your hometown, your partner’s hometown, or a different place that is significant to the both of you?

If you are religious or want to have your ceremony in a religious venue, you will want to make sure that you contact that location first, so that you can plan your reception around it. However, if this is not a concern, or if you simply want your ceremony and reception to be in the same place, your planning process will likely be a bit easier because there are fewer things to coordinate up front.

Most venues (religious and non-religious) book over a year in advance. We booked ours 13 months before (we are getting married July 2027), and at that time we were given around 4-5 dates to choose from in our preferred window (June through August). Based on popularity, location, and size, availability is highly subjective to each place. Summer months are also typically busier seasons for weddings, so many venues have discounts for late fall/winter dates. This could be worth considering if you are not as concerned about the weather or timing of your wedding.

On that note, cost is a very important thing to consider with regard to your venue(s). It is very important to discuss budgeting with your partner and/or family up front, so you can set realistic expectations for what to choose from in the first place. This doesn’t just apply to the venue; it will apply to just about everything else I’ll cover in this article. Being on the same page about pricing will save you a lot of time in the long run. Always be honest with your partner about your opinions, and strive to be open to what their opinions are as well. The great thing about weddings is that there are so many options for pretty much everything. As long as you know what your goals and vision are, you can’t go wrong.

The Flowers

The wedding florals market is incredibly competitive. Finding a good florist that matches your vision is one of the first things you should do after securing your venue. I would recommend making a Pinterest board (or something similar) before meeting with any florists, just so you can have a sense of what kind of arrangements and bouquets you want. Most florists will request that you submit a “vision board” as part of your initial inquiry when you are scheduling a meeting with them, so it is good to be prepared in advance.

Some questions to keep in mind are: Which types of flowers do you want? What colors do you want the flowers to be? Do those colors go together? Do you want different types of flowers for the bouquets vs. table arrangements? Do you want a floral archway or floor arrangement at the reception? Do you want to re-use bouquets as centerpieces or as accent pieces for the dessert table/bar/etc? (This is what I am doing!)

I have ten bridesmaids, so repurposing bouquets was an idea that quickly became attractive to me after meeting with florists. Additionally, because of our large wedding party, my fiancé and I decided not to arrange for any floral pieces to be sent to our church for aisle markers or accent pieces. Rather, we are focusing on each person’s bouquet/boutonniere and are saving the big floral arrangements for our reception venue, where they will be better visible and can remain stationed for a longer time.

You also do not need to hire a traditional florist if you would rather spend money elsewhere. Some couples opt to buy their flowers from Trader Joe’s or local farmers’ markets, but this can be a riskier endeavor, as there are fewer options to choose from and less security. However, this could be a good way to budget, were you to not feel as strongly about your specific floral choices.

Photography

Similar to florists, it is crucial to establish a vision for your photographer before you meet with prospectives. You will want to consider what types of photos you want, how long you want the photographer to stay (this includes any pre-ceremony activities you may want to do, like getting-ready photos, first look, etc.), and what your “aesthetic” might be. There are many photographers in the wedding business, so there will be a wide array to choose from. Do not rush this — while it is certainly a priority, it is a decision that should require some reflection and discernment.

Photographers offer different packages that detail what would be included on your wedding day. Many will explicitly tell you how many hours they will offer their services, their ideal location range, and what types of physical/digital copies you will receive after. Some offer free consultations; others do not. Some include an engagement photoshoot; others do not. Thus, doing your research ahead of time will help narrow down your options, so you can better find a photographer who aligns with your vision.

Photographers’ websites are often telling of their individual styles: whether they prefer black-and-white vs. color (or both), posed vs. candid, types of lighting, preferred angles… the list can go on. Having a Pinterest board to reference, or access to a friend or family member’s photos that you want to imitate, can be a helpful resource when discussing photography goals. The memories that you are going to make on your wedding day will be so special! You will want to make sure they are captured in a way that feels authentic and true to you and your partner.

Food & Drinks

Many venues offer in-house catering, which is a very convenient resource, but it is not a universal guarantee. When you are looking at venues, be sure to ask what their policies are concerning this matter. If they do provide catering as part of your wedding package, there will be tastings to put in your calendar closer to your wedding day. Our venue fortunately has this benefit, and they are very accommodating for different meal preferences, especially in terms of the variety of food they offer. It is important (and charitable) to consider including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options on your menus, so that all guests are able to enjoy a meal.

A conversation between you and your partner should also be had concerning whether or not you want an open bar at your wedding. This can be a highly subjective topic for a lot of people, so as long as you can come to a joint decision that will ensure your reception to be a safe, healthy environment, then all will be well. Some venues also offer limited bar options that can be more cost-effective.

You will also have to decide whether or not you want a wedding cake. Many bakeries offer flexibility with this depending on your number of guests, design ideas, and flavor choices. Unlike the other topics mentioned in this article, it is okay to wait a bit before ordering your cake. This is something typically done six months or so in advance. If you decide you don’t want a cake, you could order cupcakes, donuts, tiramisu, an ice cream bar, or any other dessert that you love. This is your wedding — you deserve to enjoy a treat that you know you will like.

Entertainment

Your wedding reception is going to be a blast! No two receptions are alike, so here are some unique things that I’ve seen at the weddings that I’ve attended…

A Photo Booth corner (this is often a service provided through DJ companies as part of a fancier package)

Guest books that take the form of wooden boards, Polaroid scrapbooks, or traditional books

Choreographed wedding party entrances

Glow sticks for guests on the dance floor (also provided through the DJ)

Creative wedding favors that are a nod to the couple’s interests or love story

Whether you are inviting 50 people or 300, your reception will undoubtedly be a special space for you and your favorite people to celebrate! It is completely up to you whether or not you provide extensive entertainment options for your guests. Sometimes, simpler can be better in this regard; if you take the time to talk to as many guests as possible, show them your love and appreciation, and sing your heart out with your partner on the dance floor, you won’t even notice whether or not there are glow sticks.

In closing…

Wedding planning will challenge your patience, but make sure to have fun with it! Even though there is a lot for you and your partner to decide, stay true to yourselves and do not panic over the small things. Even if a venue you like is booked for your preferred day, or if a service ends up being more expensive than you expect, it will all work out. There are a lot more components to wedding planning than I included in this article, so make sure to do thorough research and keep an organized spreadsheet or binder of what you find. Websites like “Zola” and “The Knot” also have a lot of free resources that you can utilize — and you can make a personalized wedding website and registry on each of them, also for free!

Best of luck on your planning, and congratulations on your exciting future!