Why You Shouldn’t Decorate for Christmas after Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is officially over, and with it comes the controversial question: Is it time for Christmas cheer? Everyone has their own opinions on this topic; while some think it’s still time to cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte, others believe it’s the beginning of Mariah Carey season, and are ready to decorate for Christmas. I, myself, love Christmas and the holly jollies that come with it. But, that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy the last few weeks of fall.

This is where I open up and admit that I believe in waiting to put up the Christmas decorations until at least half-way through November. No hate to those who put them up before that, the more lights the merrier. I just would like to plead my case and show off the joys fall has to offer.

pumpkin patches and apple orchards

I know that it’s hard to believe, but you can still go to pumpkin patches and apple orchards after Halloween. They might not be full of spooky skeletons or haunted corn mazes, but they’re still exciting places to go to! In fact, I’ll bet that pumpkins are gonna be discounted now so stock up on some final autumn decor.

Those pumpkins don’t have to just be for show, you can use them recipes too! Think about making some homemade pumpkin pie or roasting some pumpkin seeds. If your pumpkin manages to last until Thanksgiving, if you celebrate, you’ll have the pumpkin for your pie! No canned puree needed.

I don’t really care for pumpkins if I’m being honest. I’m much more of an apple girly. I spend fall drinking cider and eating some kind of apple baked good. Some of my favorite apple foods are pies, crisps, and classic donuts that I don’t know how to make myself.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

perfect weather

Depending on where you live, autumn can be a great season when it comes to the weather. Compared to other seasons like summer or winter with extreme temperatures, autumn is a nice balance. At least, in my home state of Michigan it is.

Clothing is also an important part of the fall experience, it’s not the time of sweater weather for nothing. Unlike winter, which is freezing and requires multiple thick layers of clothing to not die of hypothermia, or summer that can cook you just by walking to your car, autumn has a nice breeze and warm sun.

I take full advantage of the fall months to wear all of my sweaters and skirt combos that would leave me miserable in any season other than autumn and spring. You’ll find me rocking a flowy dress and some ankle boots until that first snowflake comes. If you happen to have the same kind of seasons as me, you better be doing the same.

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Natural Beauties

This wouldn’t be an article about fall if I didn’t talk about the beauty that is nature in autumn. Again, I live in the perfect place to experience all four seasons and, for the changes in nature alone, I hope you do too. Nothing brings me more peace than walking through a forest or park and watching the colorful leaves sway in the breeze.

If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed or stressed, I highly recommend stepping outside to take in the reds, yellows, and oranges falling from trees and covering the ground. I also don’t know how to explain it, but the autumn sun just hits differently. Maybe it’s the leaves or the newfound appreciation of the warmth of the sun, but it’s probably my second favorite autumn experience, food being first of course.

Another thing that should be appreciated is the lack of bugs and creepy crawlies. Of course, there’s still some little buggers that survive the crisp autumn air, but there are definitely less than in the summer. I don’t have to worry about mosquitos poking me or angry hornets and wasps coming to ruin my day. Truly, it’s the perfect season to relax outside.

To Decorate for christmas or Not, That is the question

With all of my opinions and thoughts on such a controversial topic laid out, all that’s left is for you to form your own new and improved opinions. At the end of the day, it’s entirely up to you on when you’ll take down the pumpkins and bring out the Christmas lights, whatever makes you feel the most seasonally appropriate.

Though I’ll always argue for more fall appreciation.