Where to Start Exploring Ann Arbor

I moved to Ann Arbor for college approximately three years ago. Since moving here, I have found myself slowly exploring the spots around downtown and campus. I have also found myself frequenting certain spots more than others. Today, I have compiled them into a list for first-time visitors to Ann Arbor or, more generally, some of my favorite spots. These spots may be popular, but they are Ann Arbor classics that have kept me hooked as long as I’ve been here.

Potobox

This cute little spot near State Street has been the best place to go if you want to capture some memories with friends or a significant other. The spot offers various props, photo frames, and backgrounds. Take a friend or two, take a few photos, and print as many as you want! They also provide an online download for easy virtual access, as well as prints of your photos. This has been one of my favorite places to go to get cute photos after a night out or dinner with friends.

Literati

As a writer and English major, Literati is a dream come true. Not only do they have an incredible selection of books and staff, but they also host various events by authors ranging from Ocean Vuong to Patti Smith. Additionally, joining one of their book clubs could be the perfect way to engage with Ann Arbor on a deeper level. They also have various prints and stationery, which make you feel like you can take on the next academic year with grace and ease.

State Theater

Going to the state theater is a must, especially if you’re a student. Their student-discounted movies and adorable interior make this the ideal movie-going experience. They have various new releases often and are right in the heart of State Street, making it the perfect place to go before or after a movie.

Cherry Republic

Cherry Republic is a Michigan classic, though as a non-Michigan native, I wasn’t originally aware of this. They have samples laid out every day (all of which are delicious), and their range is incredible. Not only do they have various merchandise (perfect if you’re visiting!), but they also have delicious jams, salsas, syrups, and more, which are perfect for you to add to your weekly grocery list.

Whether you are visiting Ann Arbor or have lived here before, this list is a perfect bucket list for you to begin exploring the city, and might even be a great place to go to meet new people or take people with you!