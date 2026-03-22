What to Do on Your Day Off

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every week we start off with a productive mindset. We make a list of the things we want to do and how we will improve our lives. By the end of it all, not only are we exhausted from the effort, we also dread having to do it over again the next week. This isn’t productivity, it’s simply overexerting yourself and not making the most of your breaks.

I have fallen victim to this form of burnout constantly. I feel fine until I have my weekly spiral, where I feel so overwhelmed by the work I have to do and how behind I am. It’s not until I slow down and regroup that I can regulate my emotions and give myself the necessary credit. We can be so hard on ourselves, and even worse, we don’t give ourselves the proper recovery time.

For this reason, I have compiled a list of activities I’ve tried on my days-off so I can feel more energized and prepared for the days I have to give my all. I’d like to point out, though, that I am not perfect and I struggle with staying grounded at times. Implementing these habits and activities has been slow, but it’s allowed me to have small reprieves from a busy lifestyle.

Going to the Bookstore, and Reading Your Purchase the Same Day

So often in the 21st century, we get media recommendations from the internet. We see a raving review or a scathing critique, and this informs us of the books, movies, or TV shows that we may choose to consume. I often challenge myself to organically find pieces of media I would like to enjoy — to explore something entirely new and for myself. Without the help of Goodreads reviews, online ratings, or any other media platform, try going to a bookstore. Read the back covers, explore new genres, and pick up a book you’ve never heard of before.

Then go home, to a park, or wherever you feel most comfortable, and read it that same day.

This exercise has helped me feel more mindful with my purchases and kept me motivated to read. The excitement I get from buying a new book carries into my reading experience and makes me more engaged with the text.

Take a New (Non-Academic) Class

If you’re anything like me, your parents put you in a million classes growing up: ballet, gymnastics, violin, swimming. But in our adult lives, many of us lack consistent hobbies.

Starting a class or following YouTube tutorials to learn a new skill can help you enrich your mind in a non-academic sense, and also help you feel more productive. Additionally, it’s important to set a specific time each week to complete your class, even if you’re only learning from home.

If you are learning how to crochet, for example, set up a makeshift class for yourself at a regular time, like noon on Sundays. That hour of the week is dedicated to learning a new craft, and it can offer a period of time where the rest of your stress fades into the background.

Doing Activities by Yourself

How long is your bucket list? That list of things you’ve always wanted to do, but you haven’t because you’re either “too busy” or waiting for someone to do it with.

Unfortunately, as an adult, your schedule may not align with someone else’s. Or you may not find someone that has the same interests. It’s important not to let these things deter you from doing what you truly want to do.

If there’s a movie you really want to see, go by yourself! Try new restaurants, visit other parts of town, or explore tourist attractions. I don’t even know how many things I would have missed out on if I kept waiting for someone to do them with me.

Ultimately, there are many ways you can spend your days off and this list is by no means comprehensive. However, it can be the starting point for you (and me) to be more intentional with how we spend our time and make the most of our days.

I know I will continue to implement these ideas into my life, and I urge you to do the same.